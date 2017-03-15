Kangaroos top No. 12 team in state; Aledo, Brock get pitching gems

The Weatherford Kangaroos managed the game's lone run in the bottom of the seventh, coming away with a 1-0 victory against visiting Keller Tuesday in their District 3-6A opener.
Keller entered the game ranked No. 12 in the state by the Texas High School Baseball web site.
Amon Pool's single scored Nick Rodriguez for the walk-off victory. Pool also doubled earlier in the game for two of the Kangaroos' four hits.
Mason Hilton pitched the first six innings for the Kangaroos (9-8, 1-0), surrendering two hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts. Pierce Morris pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out one.
Elsewhere, Brock got a one-hit, 12-strikeout pitching performance from Jase Lopez in opening District 7-3A play with a 4-1 win over rival Peaster. Lopez also had a pair of hits and drove in three runs.
Aledo opened District 6-5A with a 6-1 victory against Azle as Kannon Brown struck out 17 with no walks in a four-hitter.
WEATHERFORD 1, KELLER 0
▪ Weatherford pitching: Mason Hilton 6 innings, 2 hits, 3 walks, 11 strikeouts; Pierce Morris 1 inning, 1 strikeout.
▪ Weatherford hitting leader: Amon Pool 2 hits, double, RBI.
▪ Weatherford record: 9-8, 1-0 in District 3-6A.
BROCK 4, PEASTER 1
▪ Winning pitcher: Jase Lopez 7 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 12 strikeouts.
▪ Peaster pitching standout: Matthew Grimes 6 innings, 5 hits, 4 earned runs, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts.
▪ Brock hitting leaders: Lopez 2 hits, 3 RBI; Cole Lightfoot 3 hits.
▪ Peaster hitting leaders: Grimes double, Colton Arnold 1 hit, RBI.
▪ Brock record: 9-3-1, 1-0 in District 7-3A.
▪ Peaster record: 10-4-1, 0-1 in District 7-3A.
ALEDO 6, AZLE 1
▪ Winning pitcher: Kannon Brown 7 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 17 strikeouts.
▪ Aledo hitting leaders: Caden Jarvis 2 hits, double, RBI; Garrison Berkley 1 hit, RBI.
▪ Aledo record: 15-3,1-0 in District 6-5A.
