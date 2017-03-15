Brock's Snow hurls no-hitter

Sydney Snow of Brock came within one batter of pitching a perfect game Tuesday in a 12-0 home victory against Millsap in a District 7-3A softball game.
Snow struck out six and walked one in facing 16 batters. The game was called after five innings.
Snow helped her own cause at the plate, doubling and driving in two runs. In all, the Lady Eagles had five doubles.
Elsewhere, Peaster dropped a second straight district game, falling 4-3 at Eastland. The Lady Greyhounds fell despite having an 8-5 advantage in hits.
BROCK 12, MILLSAP 0
▪ Winning pitcher: Sydney Snow 5 innings, 0 hits, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts.
▪ Brock hitting leaders: Anarenee Beyer 2 hits, double; Snow double, 2 RBI; Kacie Gilreath double, 2 RBI; Bailey Wagner double, RBI; Landry Felts double, RBI.
▪ Brock record: 15-6, 3-0 in District 7-3A.
▪ Millsap record: 4-8-1, 1-3 in District 7-3A.
EASTLAND 4, PEASTER 3
▪ Peaster leading hitters: Baylee Chapman 2 hits, double; Taci Tatum 2 hits, 2 RBI.
▪ Peaster record: 10-5-1, 2-2 in District 7-3A.
