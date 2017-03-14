Lady Eagles top rival Peaster in softball battle

The Brock Lady Eagles got home runs from Ashtyn McAda and Lauren Lightfoot as they defeated rival Peaster 15-7 in a District 7-3A softball game Monday in Peaster.
The victory lifted the Lady Eagles (14-6 overall) to 2-0 in district, while Peaster (10-3-1 overall) fell to 2-1.
The Lady Greyhounds also got home runs from Baylee Chapman and Katie Ruddy.
Elsewhere, Mikayla Stroud had a double and triple and Lindsey McElroy homered in Aledo's 5-3 home win over Azle. And, despite three hits that included a double and triple from Paige Lionberger, Millsap dropped a wild 20-15 home contest to Tolar.
SOFTBALL
▪ BROCK 15, PEASTER 7
Winning pitcher: Mattye Tyler 7 innings, 12 hits, 6 earned runs, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts.
Brock hitting leaders: Jessica Leek 3 hits, 2 RBI; Tyler 2 hits, double, RBI; Lauren Lightfoot 2 hits, home run, 2 RBI; Landry Felts 2 hits, 2 RBI.
Peaster hitting leaders: Katie Ruddy 3 hits, home run, 4 RBI; Baylee Chapman 3 hits, RBI: Allie Arnold 3 hits, double; Katy Mitchell double.
Brock record: 14-6, 2-0 in District 7-3A.
Peaster record: 10-4-1, 2-1 in District 7-3A.
▪ ALEDO 5, AZLE 3
Winning pitcher: Hannah Andrews 7 innings, 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 6 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Aledo hitting leaders: Mikayla Stroud double, triple; Lindsey Mcelroy home run, RBI; Megan Reynolds double, RBI; Andrews double, walk, RBI.
Aledo record: 10-8, 2-1 in District 6-5A.
▪ TOLAR 20, MILLSAP 15
Millsap hitting leaders: Paige Lionberger 3 hits, double, triple, 3 RBI; Brittany Schnabel 2 hits; Natalie Ruiz 2 hits, 2 RBI; Cheyenne Lee 2 hits, 2 RBI; Madi Bunn 2 hits, double, RBI; Alerah Turpin triple, 2 RBI.
Millsap record: 4-7-1, 1-2 in District 7-3A.
