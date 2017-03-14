Peaster pitchers combine for no-hitter

Picking up where she left off last season, Peaster pitcher Rylie Melton gave Tolar nothing to hit Friday as the Lady Greyhounds won 18-0 in their District 7-3A softball contest in Tolar.
Melton and teammate Allie Arnold combined for a no-hitter. Melton struck out nine and walked two over four innings and Arnold came in for the final inning as the Lady Greyhounds improved to 2-0 in district (10-3-1 overall).
“Rylie is throwing well right now. She continues to improve each week and gives us a chance to win,” Peaster coach Matt Chapman said. “She moves the ball well, so it’s difficult for teams to make great contact.”
Melton also contributed at the plate with a game-leading three hits that included a pair of home runs and five runs batted in. Katie Ruddy and Bailey Dodson also had a double and home run with four RBI each.
BROCK ROLLS IN DISTRICT OPENER
The Brock Lady Eagles (13-6 overall) got a one-hitter from pitcher Mattye Tyler as they ran past visiting Eastland 16-0 Friday. She struck out five and walked five before the game was called after four innings.
“Mattye pitched well. Defense made some big plays, and offensively our kids had a good approach tonight.”
Anarenee Beyer led the Brock offense with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBI. Sydney Snow and Bailey Wagner each hit a home run.
MORE SOFTBALL
PEASTER 18, TOLAR 0
Peaster leading hitters: Rylie Melton 3 hits, 2 home runs, walk, 5 RBI; Baylee Chapman 2 hits, double, 2 walks, 2 RBI; Katie Ruddy double, home run, 4 RBI; Bailey Dodson double, home run, 4 RBI; Julia Garcia 2 hits, double.
Peaster pitching: Melton (win) 4 innings, 0 hits, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts; Allie Arnold 1 inning, 0 hits, 3 walks, 1 strikeout.
Peaster record: 10-3-1, 2-0 in District 7-3A.
BROCK 16, EASTLAND 0
Brock leading hitters: Anarenee Beyer 3 hits, 2 doubles, 3 RBI; Tyler 2 hits, walk, RBI; Bailey Wagner home run, 2 walks, 2 RBI; Kacie Gilreath 2 hits, double, 2 RBI; Lauren Lightfoot triple, RBI; Sydney Snow home run, 4 RBI.
Winning pitcher: Tyler 4 innings, 1 hit, walk, 5 strikeouts.
Brock record: 13-6, 1-0 in District 7-3A.
ALEDO 7, SAGINAW 3
Winning pitcher: Hannah Andrews.
Aledo record: 9-8, 1-1 in District 6-5A.
