Lady Kangaroos keep playoff hopes alive

Weatherford fans will be cheering for a pair of teams Friday night when the Lady Kangaroos end the regular season at Keller Central.
The Lady Roos (10-6-1, 4-6-1 in District 3-6A) need a victory against the Lady Chargers (10-4-5, 6-3-2) and some help from Keller Fossil Ridge (7-8-4, 3-8) in their game at Abilene (9-9-2, 4-6-1).
A Lady Kangaroos victory, combined with a loss or tie by Abilene, would send Weatherford to the postseason for a fourth consecutive year. Weatherford and Abilene are tied for fourth place, and should they remain that way, Abilene owns the tie-breaker by virtue of more goals in head-to-head competition. The Lady Roos won at home 2-1 and lost 5-0 on the road.
“I’m very proud they have kept playing hard,” Weatherford coach Tyler Kernan said of his team. “They have really understood that playing some tough teams was just making us better, and it has showed. We have beaten some teams the second go-round (in district) that beat us before.”
Along with defeating Abilene in a rematch, the Lady Roos did the same with Fossil Ridge, losing the first game 2-1 in a shootout on the road and winning 2-1 in the game at Kangaroo Stadium. If they can do the same against Central, who defeated them 4-0 in Keller the first time, they could continue playing.
That is, if Fossil Ridge helps them out.
In the meantime, the Lady Kangaroos defeated Haltom 4-0 this past Friday, their sixth shutout of the season and second against the Lady Buffalos. Lally Vazquez led with two goals and Jordan Yarborough was in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
WEATHERFORD 4, HALTOM 0
Weatherford goals: Lally Vazquez 2, Kaylin Mooney, Shanna Young.
Weatherford assists: Young, Juni Ejere, Gabbie Huggins.
Weatherford goalkeeper: Jordan Yarborough.
Weatherford record: 10-6-1, 4-6-1 in District 3-6A.
ALEDO 1, BOSWELL 0
Aledo goal: Breanna Aguilar (unassisted).
Aledo goalkeeper: Makenzie Covington.
Notable: This was the Ladycats’s 13th shutout. They have outscored their opponents 65-18.
Aledo record: 17-3-3, 13-1-0 in District 6-5A (district champions).
BOYS SOCCER
WEATHERFORD 3, HALTOM 1
Weatherford goals: Juan Villanueva, Jesus Hernandez, Vincent Santibanez.
Weatherford assist: Santibanez.
Weatherford record: 8-10-1, 2-9-0 in District 3-6A.
ALEDO 3, BOSWELL 1
Aledo goals: Max Owens, Noah Hill, Brandon Wrinkle.
Aledo assists: Alvaro Huerta Martin 2, Jarrod Nelson.
Aledo record: 16-4-1, 14-0-0 in District 6-5A (district champions).
