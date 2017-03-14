Sports Notebook: Lady Roos land six on All-3-6A Team

The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos are losing four all-district seniors to graduation this season. However, the future looks bright for continued success as two underclassmen brought home superlative accolades on the All-District 3-6A Team selected by the league's coaches.
Junior Anna Jefferson-Polk was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Also, freshman Iyana Dorsey was selected Newcomer of the Year.
First-team selections are seniors Grace Ferguson and Vasha Moore. Second-team picks are seniors Camri Shearmire and Allie McMurry.
All six were also academic all-district.
The Lady Kangaroos finished second in district and advanced to bidistrict for their fourth playoff appearance in five seasons. They were 21-11 overall and 10-2 in district.
LADY MONARCHS HONORED
Five members of the Poolville Lady Monarchs were named to the All-District 11-2A Girls Basketball Team by the district's coaches.
Junior Ryan Jennings led the selections, being named to the first team. Second-team honors went to senior Kallee Cumbie and sophomore Trinity Johnson. Senior Brenlee Jones and junior Hailey Terry are honorable mentions.
Earning academic all-district honors were Jones, Cumbie, Jennings, Terry, Johnson and freshmen Makaya Crain and Megan Brock.
ALEDO TENNIS WINS OWN TOURNEY
The Aledo Racquet Cats won four events in their own tournament, also capturing first place among 23 teams.
Taking first place in the Girls singles A draw was Nikki Adamie, defeating Chisholm Trail 6-3, 7-6 (8-6). The pairing of Priscilla Schimming/Erin Davis won first in Girls Doubles A, beating Iowa Park 6-1, 6-3.
Boys A Singles and Boys A Doubles were both all-Aledo finals. Alec Meendsen defeated Jared Kelm, 6-3, 6-1, while the pairing of Lance McClure and Ben Colvin topped the duo of Miles Grubbs and Trey Fambrough 6-0, 6-3 in the final of Boys A Doubles.
In another all-Aledo match, Megan Ayers placed third and Melia Miller was fourth the Girls Singles B draw. In Girls Doubles B, Concetta Ogden and Lauren Kreiger finished fourth. In Mixed Doubles B, Jack Mayer and London Kasper took third.
BROCK TENNIS STRONG ON HOME COURTS
The Brock tennis team recently hosted a tournament, winning three divisions as Dylan Davis and Will Paschal won Boys Doubles, Macie Dehnisch and Kylee Laverty won Girls Doubles, and Katy Redder won Girls Singles.
In other divisions, Zach Randall and Zach Kursteiner were second in Boys Doubles and Jakob Becker and Tony Travis placed fourth, Rayce Mitchell took second in Boys Singles and Luke Hamilton reached the consolation finals. In Mixed Doubles, Garrett Davis and Alex Grimm finished third.
POOLVILLE WINS TWO TENNIS EVENTS AT GLEN ROSE
In their first tennis tournament of the season, Poolville came home with two titles at Glen Rose. In Boys Doubles, Roy McCleeery and Landon Smith went 4-0 to win the championship. In Mixed Doubles, Trinity Johnson and Brady Blevins went 4-0 to win the championship. Also in Mixed Doubles, McKenzie Maxwell and Zane Mansell went 2-2 falling in the Consolation Championship.
WEATHERFORD TENNIS UPDATE
The Weatherford Kangaroos varsity played in the Keller Tournament recently and Preston Spivey placed first in consolation Boys A Singles. Bryson Urquidez placed first in consolation in Boys B Singles.
The Weatherford varsity also competed in the Brock tournament. Spivey won Boys Singles, Brynna Taylor took third in Girls Singles, Riley Brown and Mady Floyd placed third in Girls Doubles, and Thomas Roden and Brandon Grove placed third in Boys Doubles.
BULLETS OPEN WITH WIN
The defending national semi-pro football champions Texas Bullets began the 2017 Minor Professional Football League season with a 46-16 victory at the Denton County Rhinos. It was the 15th straight win dating to last season.
The Bullets were playing their home opener against the Dallas Panthers (1-0) at press time. They are home this weekend (March 18) against the Austin Vipers (1-0).
Comments