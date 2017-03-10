Brock boys advance to Class 3A state finals with defensive gem

It will be another state title appearance for a team from Brock come Saturday morning.
The Eagles clamped down on defense after the first quarter to defeat Jarrell 46-43 in a Class 3A state semifinal game on Thursday at the Alamodome.
Brock (30-8) moves on to the program’s eighth UIL boys basketball state final, where it will take on No. 1 Dallas Madison (27-8) at 10 a.m. Saturday. Madison beat Santa Rosa 82-44 in the first semifinal.
“Our defensive game plan was try to take the bait away when they got to the post,” Brock coach Zach Boxell said. “All our guys during this playoff run have done a great job on the defensive end.”
Jarrell, which ended the regular season ranked No. 3, started off with three 3-point baskets by Kyle Spencer for a 13-6 lead.
Back-to-back 3s from Brock got the Eagles within 13-12. After trailing 16-12, the No. 5 team in the state ran off nine consecutive points and led 23-20 at the half.
The Eagles, which won the 3A title in 2015, continued the defensive surge by allowing just seven points in the third quarter — four in the second — and led 35-27 going into the final period.
Jarrell (33-4) trailed 37-27 early in the fourth before a 15-7 run got the Cougars within two with 1:07 to play, but Brock’s Scott Thomas pushed it back to four with a short jumper 10 seconds later.
“Once we settled in, we finally got some stops and made some shots and got into our flow, and we were able to shut them down,” said Brock junior Amery Hughes, who scored 10 points.
Thomas had a team-high 11 points for the Eagles.
Comments