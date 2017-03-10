Brock boys advance to Class 3A state finals with defensive gem

0:56 TCU's Parrish gets emotional discussing KU win Pause

1:17 Tony Romo's place in Dallas Cowboys QB history

1:22 TCU's Dixon on delivering KU win to his alma mater

0:32 TCU's Desmond Bane on his play, free throws that beat No. 1 Kansas

0:41 TCU players, fans celebrate milestone win over No. 1 Kansas

2:12 Timberview runs past Veterans Memorial in 5A state semifinal

1:09 TCU's Schlossnagle on Dalton Horton vs DBU: 'Big, big sign for us'

1:48 Play catch with Yu Darvish

1:49 New robot might one day fight crime like Robocop