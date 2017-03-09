Weatherford College Coyotes open conference with split

The Weatherford College and Cisco College baseball teams split the first conference doubleheader of the season Wednesday at Roger Williams Ballpark. Cisco won the first game 4-3 and Weatherford won game two 5-1.
The two starting pitchers in game one had nearly identical stat lines: WC’s Jake Lyons and CC’s Alex Palmer each allowed six hits and one walk with nine strikeouts. Palmer allowed one less earned run (3) and got the complete game win in seven innings.
WC’s bats came alive in game two with 12 hits. Payton Rhodes was 4-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Ryan Van Leeuwen allowed just three hits over six-plus innings with nine strikeouts, five walks and no earned runs.
The Coyotes (10-10 overall, 1-1 conference) will travel to Cisco (15-8, 1-1) Saturday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
WC, Ranger split in softball
The Weatherford College softball team lost the first game and won the second game of a doubleheader with Ranger College Wednesday at Stuart Field.
Ranger jumped out to an early lead in the first game, winning 9-5. RC’s Shelby Neatherlin hit a grand slam in the second inning. WC’s Mikala Douglas went 3-for-4.
WC put up 10 hits in an 8-0 game two win. Kristeny Magallanes hit a three-run home run to highlight a seven run sixth inning for the Coyotes. Morgan Rackel pitched a six-inning shutout, giving up just three hits and one walk while striking out six.
The Coyotes (19-6 overall, 4-2 conference) head to Vernon Saturday for a noon doubleheader.
