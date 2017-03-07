Weatherford Sports

March 7, 2017 2:47 PM

WC’s Naylor named Freshman of the Year

The basketball coaches of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference have released their All-Conference teams for the 2016-17 season.

Weatherford College’s Zach Naylor was named Freshman of the Year and first team All-Conference on the men’s side of the NTJCAC. The 6-foot-7-inch forward from Houston Travis averaged 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds a game while shooting 41 percent from beyond the three-point arc.

WC’s Ken Busby was a second team selection after averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 assists. Honorable mentions included Tyrik Armstrong and Chance Edwards.

On the women’s side, Masha Vasilevko was a first team All-Conference selection (13.3 points, 6.5 reb.). Reyna Ammons and Tahnia McDaniel were honorable mention honorees.

2016-17 Men's Basketball Awards

▪ Player of the Year – Shannon Bogues, McLennan

▪ Freshman of The Year – Zach Naylor - Weatherford

▪ Defensive Player of The Year- J.R. Adams - Temple

▪ Newcomer of The Year- Isaiah Gurley, McLennan College

▪ Coach of The Year – Kevin Gill, McLennan College

All- CONFERENCE

FIRST TEAM

▪ Shannon Bogues, McLennan College

▪ Isaiah Gurley – McLennan College

▪ Max Portmann- Temple College

▪ Davion Turner - Hill College

▪ Trevonta Robertson - Collin College

Zach Naylor – Weatherford College

▪ J.R. Adams – Temple College

▪ Boaz Williams – Collin College

▪ Jabri McCall, Ranger College

▪ Derrick Farquharson – McLennan College

▪ Kaelin Jackson – Temple College

▪ Rontrell Hills – Southwestern Christian College

SECOND TEAM

▪ K.J Malveau – Hill

▪ Ken Busby –Weatherford

▪ Trey Conrod – Ranger

▪ Jashawn Talton – McLennan

▪ Malik Malone – Temple

HONORABLE MENTION

▪ Collin – Jack Nobles, Jonathan Washington

▪ Hill – Braxton Shaw, Jaques Lukusa, Narcisse Kalamba

▪ McLennan – Hayden Hunter, Fred Jackson, Zarious Wilson

▪ Ranger – Terrence Sewel, Jonathan Turner

▪ Temple – Torenzo Saunders

▪ Weatherford – Tyrik Armstrong, Chance Edwards

2016-17 Women's Basketball Awards

▪ Player of the Year – Velma Mitchell, McLennan

▪ Freshman of The Year – Asia Davis, Collin

▪ Defensive Player of The Year- Tre' Brooks, Collin

▪ Newcomer of The Year- Velma Mitchell, McLennan College

▪ Coach of The Year – Jeff Allen, Collin College

All- CONFERENCE

FIRST TEAM

▪ Velma Mitchell, McLennan College

▪ Asia Davis – Collin College

▪ Zhanae Whitney - Collin College

▪ Bri'an Washington - Cisco College

▪ Shaylan Coleman - Ranger College

▪ Kynese Davis – Hill College

▪ Alex Harris, Temple College

▪ Masha Vasilevko-Weatherford College

▪ Chelsa Adams – Hill College

▪ Mikayla Blunt, Temple College

▪ Dariel Johnson – McLennan College

▪ Ashytn Beal – Collin College

HONORABLE MENTION

▪ Cisco – Bianca Hampton, A’Lachanon King, Lyndsey Downing

▪ Collin – Asia Willard, Mya Johnson, Karah Sicurella

▪ Hill – Lexi Burns, Faith Dimerson

▪ McLennan – Jaylonn Walker, Nadia Hayes

▪ Ranger – Brynae Thompson, Lena Maledon, Josie Fisher

▪ Temple – Kristen Nelson

▪ Weatherford – Reyna Ammons, Tahnia McDaniel

