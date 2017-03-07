WC’s Naylor named Freshman of the Year

The basketball coaches of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference have released their All-Conference teams for the 2016-17 season.
Weatherford College’s Zach Naylor was named Freshman of the Year and first team All-Conference on the men’s side of the NTJCAC. The 6-foot-7-inch forward from Houston Travis averaged 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds a game while shooting 41 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
WC’s Ken Busby was a second team selection after averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 assists. Honorable mentions included Tyrik Armstrong and Chance Edwards.
On the women’s side, Masha Vasilevko was a first team All-Conference selection (13.3 points, 6.5 reb.). Reyna Ammons and Tahnia McDaniel were honorable mention honorees.
Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference
2016-17 Men's Basketball Awards
▪ Player of the Year – Shannon Bogues, McLennan
▪ Freshman of The Year – Zach Naylor - Weatherford
▪ Defensive Player of The Year- J.R. Adams - Temple
▪ Newcomer of The Year- Isaiah Gurley, McLennan College
▪ Coach of The Year – Kevin Gill, McLennan College
All- CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
▪ Shannon Bogues, McLennan College
▪ Isaiah Gurley – McLennan College
▪ Max Portmann- Temple College
▪ Davion Turner - Hill College
▪ Trevonta Robertson - Collin College
Zach Naylor – Weatherford College
▪ J.R. Adams – Temple College
▪ Boaz Williams – Collin College
▪ Jabri McCall, Ranger College
▪ Derrick Farquharson – McLennan College
▪ Kaelin Jackson – Temple College
▪ Rontrell Hills – Southwestern Christian College
SECOND TEAM
▪ K.J Malveau – Hill
▪ Ken Busby –Weatherford
▪ Trey Conrod – Ranger
▪ Jashawn Talton – McLennan
▪ Malik Malone – Temple
HONORABLE MENTION
▪ Collin – Jack Nobles, Jonathan Washington
▪ Hill – Braxton Shaw, Jaques Lukusa, Narcisse Kalamba
▪ McLennan – Hayden Hunter, Fred Jackson, Zarious Wilson
▪ Ranger – Terrence Sewel, Jonathan Turner
▪ Temple – Torenzo Saunders
▪ Weatherford – Tyrik Armstrong, Chance Edwards
2016-17 Women's Basketball Awards
▪ Player of the Year – Velma Mitchell, McLennan
▪ Freshman of The Year – Asia Davis, Collin
▪ Defensive Player of The Year- Tre' Brooks, Collin
▪ Newcomer of The Year- Velma Mitchell, McLennan College
▪ Coach of The Year – Jeff Allen, Collin College
All- CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
▪ Velma Mitchell, McLennan College
▪ Asia Davis – Collin College
▪ Zhanae Whitney - Collin College
▪ Bri'an Washington - Cisco College
▪ Shaylan Coleman - Ranger College
▪ Kynese Davis – Hill College
▪ Alex Harris, Temple College
▪ Masha Vasilevko-Weatherford College
▪ Chelsa Adams – Hill College
▪ Mikayla Blunt, Temple College
▪ Dariel Johnson – McLennan College
▪ Ashytn Beal – Collin College
HONORABLE MENTION
▪ Cisco – Bianca Hampton, A’Lachanon King, Lyndsey Downing
▪ Collin – Asia Willard, Mya Johnson, Karah Sicurella
▪ Hill – Lexi Burns, Faith Dimerson
▪ McLennan – Jaylonn Walker, Nadia Hayes
▪ Ranger – Brynae Thompson, Lena Maledon, Josie Fisher
▪ Temple – Kristen Nelson
▪ Weatherford – Reyna Ammons, Tahnia McDaniel
