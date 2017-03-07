Bearcats, Kangaroos, Greyhounds 4-1 in tournaments

The Aledo Bearcats, Weatherford Kangaroos and Peaster Greyhounds each enjoyed success in their respective baseball tournaments last weekend.
Aledo won four of five in the Mike Thompson Classic in Fort Worth. Weatherford did the same in Midland and ditto for Peaster in Bowie.
The Bearcats' victories includes a one-hitter pitched by Kannon Brown in a 4-0 win against Fort Worth Arlington Heights. The Kangaroos got a pair of two-hitters from Blake Burrows and Hunter McMillan.
MIKE THOMPSON CLASSIC
▪ Aledo 6, FW Nolan Catholic 3
Winning pitcher: Steven Swift 8 hits, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts. Save: Briley Rodriguez 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
▪ Aledo 4, FW Arlington Heights 0
Winning pitcher: Kannon Brown 1 hit, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts.
▪ Aledo 8, Terrell 2
Winning pitcher: Trevor Bruno 5 hits, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts.
▪ FW All Saints 6, Aledo 4
▪ Aledo 3, FW Christian 1
Winning pitcher: Miles Lucas 6 hits, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts. Save: Jake Schultz.
Tournament leading hitters: Jacob Arizpe 5 hits, 2 doubles, 3 walks, 2 RBI; Hunter Rosson 5 hits, 2 doubles, 3 walks, RBI; Nathan Fingar 4 hits, 2 RBI.
Aledo record: 10-1.
MIDLAND TOURNAMENT
▪ El Paso Montwood 7, Weatherford 4
▪ Weatherford 4, El Paso Eastwood 3
Winning pitcher: Preston Edison 6 hits, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts. Save: Zach Swain.
▪ Weatherford 4, Odessa 0
Winning pitcher: Pierce Morris 4 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
▪ Weatherford 4, Midland Lee 2
Winning pitcher: Blake Burrows 2 hits, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts.
▪ Weatherford 7, El Paso Franklin 3
Winning pitcher: Hunter McMillan 2 hits, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts.
Tournament leading hitters: Edison 6 hits, double, 4 walks, 3 RBI; Lukas Loran 6 hits, 3 walks, 4 RBI; Amon Pool 6 hits, 2 doubles, 4 RBI; James Moreno 5 hits, 2 walks.
Weatherford record: 7-4.
BOWIE TOURNAMENT
▪ Peaster 1, Decatur 0
Winning pitcher: Evan Hafley 2 hits.
▪ Peaster 11, Mineral Wells 3
Winning pitcher: Devin Alvey 6 hits.
▪ Vernon 11, Peaster 3
▪ Peaster 7, Bridgeport 1
Winning pitcher: Matthew Grimes 3 hits, 9 strikeouts.
▪ Peaster 5, Paradise 2
Winning pitcher: Ryan Schult.
Tournament leading hitters: Hafley 2 hits vs. Mineral Wells, home run and 3 RBI vs. Bridgeport; Kooper Shook 2 hits vs. Bridgeport and 2 hits vs. Paradise; Grimes 1 hit and RBI vs. Mineral Wells, 2 hits and 4 RBI vs. Bridgeport, 2 hits and 2 RBI vs. Paradise.
Peaster record: 8-2.
LEVELAND TOURNAMENT
▪ Dumas 7, Brock 6
▪ Brock 5, San Jacinto Christian 5
▪ Lubbock Christian 8, Brock 1
Tournament leading hitters: Noah Nye 4 hits; Cole Lightfoot 3 hits, double, 2 walks, 3 RBI.
Brock record: 4-3-1.
SWEETWATER TOURNAMENT
▪ Sweetwater 11, Millsap 1
▪ Early 14, Millsap 4
▪ Ranger JC 10, Millsap 0
▪ Millsap 8, Ballinger 3
Winning pitcher: Matt Bradshaw 4 hits, 5 strikeouts.
Tournament leading hitters: Chase Buchanan 4 hits, walk, 2 RBI; Hunter Maass 4 hits, double, 3 walks; Thomas Jarden 4 hits, double, 3 RBI.
Millsap record: 1-4.
