Lady Greyhounds fight back

The Peaster Lady Greyhounds softball team fought back from a slow start in the Canton Tournament to post a pair of wins Saturday, 7-1 over Royse City and 6-2 against Caddo Mills.
Meanwhile, in non-tournament action, the Millsap Lady Bulldogs got a couple of victories, defeating Dublin 10-6 and Willow Park Trinity 22-4.
CANTON TOURNAMENT
▪ Lone Oak 4, Peaster 3
▪ Peaster 6, Scurry Rosser 6
▪ Troup 7, Peaster 2
▪ Peaster 7, Royse City 1
Winning pitcher: Rylie Melton 4 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
▪ Peaster 6, Caddo Mills 2
Winning pitcher: Melton 6 hits, 4 strikeouts.
Tournament leading hitters: Allie Arnold 5 hits, 2 walks, RBI; Baylee Chapman 5 hits, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 walks, 5 RBI; Taci Tatum 5 hits, 2 doubles, walk, 2 RBI; Katie Ruddy 4 hits, 3 doubles, 3 walks, 4 RBI; Hannah Bird 4 hits, walk; Emily Hungerford 4 hits, 2 doubles, RBI.
Peaster record: 8-3-1.
GRANBURY CLASSIC
▪ Saginaw Chisholm Trail 13, Weatherford 2
▪ Godley 8, Weatherford 5
▪ Saginaw Boswell 6, Weatherford 4
▪ Weatherford 13, Argyle 4
▪ Lubbock Coronado 15, Weatherford 0
Tournament leading hitters: Lindsey Franklin 5 hits; Grace Davis 4 hits, double, home run, 3 RBI; Sierra Graves 3 hits, 4 walks.
Weatherford record: 7-11.
NON-TOURNAMENT
▪ Millsap 10, Dublin 6
Winning pitcher: Natalie Ruiz 6 hits, 2 walks, 1 strikeout.
Millsap leading hitters: Paxton Bean 3 hits, double, 3 RBI; Hailey Allen 2 hits, home run, RBI; Paige Lionberger 2 hits, RBI; Alerah Turpin 2 hits, double, RBI; Madi Brown 2 hits, 2 RBI.
▪ Millsap 22, Willow Park Trinity 4
Millsap leading hitters: Lionberger 4 hits, double, RBI; Ruiz 2 hits, 2 RBI; Jayde Burkett 1 hit, 3 RBI.
Winning pitcher; Ruiz 2 innings, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts.
Millsap record: 3-5-1.
