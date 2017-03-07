Weatherford Sports

March 7, 2017 8:29 AM

Lady Greyhounds fight back

By Rick Mauch

Special to the Weatherford Star-Telegram

The Peaster Lady Greyhounds softball team fought back from a slow start in the Canton Tournament to post a pair of wins Saturday, 7-1 over Royse City and 6-2 against Caddo Mills.

Meanwhile, in non-tournament action, the Millsap Lady Bulldogs got a couple of victories, defeating Dublin 10-6 and Willow Park Trinity 22-4.

CANTON TOURNAMENT

▪ Lone Oak 4, Peaster 3

▪ Peaster 6, Scurry Rosser 6

▪ Troup 7, Peaster 2

▪ Peaster 7, Royse City 1

Winning pitcher: Rylie Melton 4 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.

▪ Peaster 6, Caddo Mills 2

Winning pitcher: Melton 6 hits, 4 strikeouts.

Tournament leading hitters: Allie Arnold 5 hits, 2 walks, RBI; Baylee Chapman 5 hits, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 walks, 5 RBI; Taci Tatum 5 hits, 2 doubles, walk, 2 RBI; Katie Ruddy 4 hits, 3 doubles, 3 walks, 4 RBI; Hannah Bird 4 hits, walk; Emily Hungerford 4 hits, 2 doubles, RBI.

Peaster record: 8-3-1.

GRANBURY CLASSIC

▪ Saginaw Chisholm Trail 13, Weatherford 2

▪ Godley 8, Weatherford 5

▪ Saginaw Boswell 6, Weatherford 4

▪ Weatherford 13, Argyle 4

▪ Lubbock Coronado 15, Weatherford 0

Tournament leading hitters: Lindsey Franklin 5 hits; Grace Davis 4 hits, double, home run, 3 RBI; Sierra Graves 3 hits, 4 walks.

Weatherford record: 7-11.

NON-TOURNAMENT

▪ Millsap 10, Dublin 6

Winning pitcher: Natalie Ruiz 6 hits, 2 walks, 1 strikeout.

Millsap leading hitters: Paxton Bean 3 hits, double, 3 RBI; Hailey Allen 2 hits, home run, RBI; Paige Lionberger 2 hits, RBI; Alerah Turpin 2 hits, double, RBI; Madi Brown 2 hits, 2 RBI.

▪ Millsap 22, Willow Park Trinity 4

Millsap leading hitters: Lionberger 4 hits, double, RBI; Ruiz 2 hits, 2 RBI; Jayde Burkett 1 hit, 3 RBI.

Winning pitcher; Ruiz 2 innings, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts.

Millsap record: 3-5-1.

