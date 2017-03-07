Brock, Peaster players share top 7-3A hoops honors

As reflected in their team's success this season, Brock junior Rylee Lavender and Peaster senior Baylee Chapman topped the All-District 7-3A Girls Basketball Team chosen by the league's coaches.
The duo shared Co-MVP honors. Each led nine honors for their team.
Brock reached the Class 3A Region I semifinals after finishing second in district. Peaster won district and advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
Also from Brock, junior Emilee Popeck was named the district Co-Defensive MVP.
Here are the complete honors:
▪ Brock: Rylee Lavender, junior, Co-MVP; Emilee Popeck, junior, Co-Defensive MVP; Taylor Hayes, senior, first team; Lindy Drillette, senior, first team; Mia Cherry, junior, first team; Jessica Leek, sophomore, second team; Breeanna Brackney, senior, honorable mention; Reanna White, sophomore, honorable mention; Lacie McKinzie, sophomore, honorable mention.
▪ Peaster: Baylee Chapman, senior, Co-MVP; Baylee Hull, junior, first team; Rachael Gustafson, senior, first team; Kelli Burkhalter, junior, first team; Mikayla Fadden, senior, first team; Tori Cast, freshman, second team; Morgan Fadden, sophomore, second team; Emily Grudt, sophomore, honorable mention; Taryn Cast, junior, junior, honorable mention.
▪ Millsap: Brittany Schnabel, sophomore, first team; Paxton Bean, junior, second team; Sierra Herbel, sophomore, second team; Brandi Erwin, sophomore, honorable mention; Madison Bunn, sophomore, honorable mention; Hailey Allen, sophomore, honorable mention.
Academic all-district honors went to:
▪ Brock: Hayes, Drillette, Cherry, Lavender, Popeck, McKinzie, White, Leek, Lanie Hannah, sophomore.
▪ Peaster: Chapman, Mikayla Fadden Gustafson, Burkhalter, Taryn Cast, Hull, Morgan Fadden, Grudt, Tori Cast.
▪ Millsap: Schnabel, Herbel, Erwin, Jayde Burkett, sophomore.
ALEDO GOLFERS OPEN SEASON STRONG
The Aledo varsity boys and girls golf teams began the 2017 spring season with several strong tournament showings.
The varsity Black boys and girls teams recently played in the Class 5A Region 1 Preview Tournament at the Rawls Course in Lubbock.
The boys team of Evan Pennington, 151 (81-70); Andrew Lane, 155 (73-82); Parker Scaling, 157 (76-81); Austin Griffith, 159 (85-84); Ben Huxtable, 165 (86-79) placed first with a two day total of 627. Pennington was the individual champion, shooting 2 under par the second day.
The girls team of Kaitlyn Wright, 172 (81-91); Madison Wyss, 176 (87-89); Kayley Wright, 181 (94-87); Deyton Deller, 182 (92-90); Rylee Gabbert, 188 (92-96) placed second with a two-day score of 712.
The top four individual scores from each day comprise the team total.
The boys Black Team also placed second at the Boswell Invitational held at Fossil Creek Golf Club. Scaling tied for third among medalists, shooting a 159 (77-82) over two days.
The girls Black Team placed second at the same tournament.
Also, the boys Orange Team of Reed Rogers, Hank James, Matthew Kirkland, and Jacob Trawick won the Buzzy Open held at Cross Timbers Golf Club in Azle. Rogers was the individual champion with a score of 78.
WEATHERFORD ADULT SOFTBALL
The city of Weatherford Parks and Recreation Department is holding registration for adult softball. Registration is at old City Hall or by calling 817-598-4124.
MIRACLE LEAGUE SET TO START NEW SEASON
The 2017 spring season of the Miracle League of Parker County is holding registration through March 18. The season begins April 1.
To register, visit MiracleLeagueParkerCounty.com. For more information, contact James Gray at 817-304-2356.
On their web site, Miracle League is described as a baseball league "dedicated to promoting the health and well being of individuals with disabilities while educating the public and promoting a greater understanding of matters concerning individuals with disabilities.”
Comments