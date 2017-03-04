Brock Eagles returning to state hoop action

What's new? Brock has a basketball team playing in the University Interscholastic League State Tournament this week.
The Eagles (29-6), ranked fifth in the state by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, will be playing in the Class 3A State Tournament semifinals Thursday at either 1:30 or 3 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio. They will be playing either No. 1 Dallas Madison (26-8), No. 2 Santa Rosa (33-3) or No. 6 Teague (26-8).
The championship game is set for Saturday at 10 a.m., also at the Alamadome.
This is the ninth consecutive season in which either a Brock boys or girls team has reached the state tournament, with both teams reaching on numerous occasions. It is the 10th time in their history and fourth in six seasons the Eagles have made their way to state.
To reach this season's tournament, the Eagles had to knock off No. 11 Canadian (22-3), which had won back-to-back 2A state titles before moving up in classification. The 40-36 victory was the 17th straight for Brock.
And early on it looked as if the Wildcats were on their way back to San Antonio as they led 8-3 after the first quarter and 15-13 at the half.
"In the first half we faltered back to how we played early in the season, but the second half was more like how we've played throughout the playoffs," Brock coach Zach Boxell said. "In the second half we drove, started looking for the basket."
In the first half the Eagles took 12 of their 19 shots from 3-point range. In the second half they attempted 14 2-pointers and nine 3-pointers.
However, the Eagles used a 14-4 run to take the lead for good. They led 29-26 at the end of the third quarter and began the fourth with an 11-2 burst for a 40-28 advantage before the Wildcats put up a late rally.
The Eagles featured balanced scoring, with Scott Thomas and Taylor Perry each leading with nine points and Amery Hughes adding eight. Hayden Waller led with nine rebounds, Thomas grabbed seven and Hughes six.
The Eagles almost doubled Canadian in rebounding, 33-17, including 10-2 on the offensive end.
"We've got our guys believing if we can win the battle of the boards we can win the game," Boxell said.
Brock is seeking a second state championship in three seasons under Boxell.
Canadian's leading scorer, senior Cameron Copley (16 points) lost a playoff game for the first time in his high school career. His father, Andy Copley, is coach of Canadian and was the coach at 1A Division II state champion Water Valley in 2014.
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
The Eagles advanced to meet Canadian by defeating rival Wall 63-48 Friday.
The Eagles led Wall throughout the game, 11-6 after the first quarter, 31-20 at the half and 44-34 entering the final quarter. They were led by Taylor Perry with 17 points.
Brock's largest lead was 19 points. Wall fought back to within three, but Brock pulled away again for a double-digit advantage.
Wall has been a thorn in the side of the Brock program in recent years. The Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Eagles in the 2014 and 2016 state finals, and the Hawks ended Brock's 29-game winning streak in football, dethroning the defending 3A state champs this past November.
"Wall and Brock have developed a little rivalry with each other, and we knew both teams and their fans would come in really excited," Boxell said. "We figured it would be a fight to the end."
Comments