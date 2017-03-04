Brock Eagles returning to state hoop action

1:20 Devin Harris giving back to Mavs fans Pause

4:02 Josh Hamilton likes his chances at Rangers roster

0:27 Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook works out at APEC

1:56 OU's DeDe Westbrook out to prove he can back up the flamboyance with performance

1:02 Clemson QB Deshaun Watson on impact of national championship in his life

0:19 TCU's Williams says Frogs must play harder Wednesday against OU

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:43 The world's only black-eyed pea vodka is made in Fort Worth