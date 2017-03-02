Weatherford College pitcher repeats as National Pitcher of the Week

For the second straight week, Weatherford College - (WC) freshman Jake Lyons garnered Division I “Pitcher of the Week” honors. The announcement came on Wednesday by the NJCAA National Office for all games played during Week 5 of the season – Feb 20-26.
The freshman from Irving MacArthur broke a WC school record with 18 strikeouts against No. 10 Midland College Feb. 25. He was previously recognized for games played Feb. 13-19 after striking out 16 of 21 Blinn College batters Feb. 17.
As of March 2, Lyons ranked second in the nation in strikeouts with 54, just two behind the national leader (Nate Pearson from the College of Central Florida). In the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, Lyons led the category by a 16 strikeout margin.
Joining him to close out the DI awards was Wallace-Dothan (Ala.) freshman first baseman Tanner Frabbott. The DII recognitions went to Mercer County (N.J.) sophomore pitcher Dennis Brady and Northwest Mississippi freshman designated hitter Baron Davies. The DIII awards went to Charlie Overstreet – a sophomore left fielder from Coastal Bend (Texas) – and for the second time this season, Eastfield (Texas) sophomore pitcher Paul Bowman.
