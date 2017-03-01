Coyotes sweep No. 2 San Jac

The Weatherford College baseball team swept San Jacinto College in a doubleheader Tuesday at Roger Williams Ballpark, 3-0 and 9-3.
San Jac is ranked No. 2 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Division I baseball poll.
Coyote pitcher Ryan Van Leeuwen threw a no-hitter in game one, going the full seven innings with four strikeouts, four walks and no hits. Malik Jones was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
The Coyotes used a four-run second inning to get ahead early in the second game. Nick Evarts had four RBI in a 2-for-4 game.
WC is 9-9 overall. The Coyotes begin conference play Wednesday, March 8 at 1 p.m. against Cisco College at home.
Comments