Eagles win son-father playoff matchup; Greyhounds' season ends

Bowie coach Doug Boxell is no doubt proud of the job his son Zach is doing as coach of the Brock Eagles basketball team.
And he had the opportunity to tell him in person Monday night as Zach's Eagles defeated Doug's Jackrabbits 58-55 in their Class 3A Region I quarterfinals contest at Saginaw High School.
However, while Brock (27-6) advanced to this weekend's Region I Tournament at Midland College, the hope of a third matchup between the Eagles and rival Peaster (23-7) ended when the Greyhounds were upset 44-40 by Nocona at Decatur High Tuesday.
"We always pull for each other to win versus other teams, but it makes us want to win that much more when we go up against each other," Zach said of the win against his dad.
Zach improved to 4-1 against his dad, with the lone loss being 58-54 earlier this season in a tournament. This was their first meeting in the playoffs.
Monday's victory was the 15th straight for Brock, which went 12-0 in winning District 7-3A before their three playoff victories. The Eagles are seeking a second state tournament appearance in three years, having won the 2015 championship to go with titles in 2002 and 2003.
Brock will face Wall (25-6) Friday at 6. The Eagles are ranked No. 5 in the state by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The Hawks are unranked.
"These boys have set goals and have worked to try and achieve them," Zach said. "This is one of the steps in our journey.
"We know the teams that make it to the regional tournament will be good teams. We have to play great defense and play hard to continue working towards our goal."
As for Peaster, the Greyhounds entered Tuesday's contest ranked seventh in the state by the TABC. They had not lost in 2017 to anyone other than Brock, who defeated the Greyhounds twice in district.
Peaster's roster this season featured just three seniors, point guard Cooper Matlock, shooting guard Trevor Payne and power forward Books Pennington. They have two juniors, seven sophomores and a freshman.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS 3A REGION I QUARTERFINALS
▪ BROCK 58, BOWIE 55
Brock leading scorers: Taylor Perry 25, Scott Thomas 12.
Brock record: 27-6.
▪ NOCONA 44, PEASTER 40
Peaster leading scorers: Bradon Smith 13, Books Pennington 10, Daegan Gentry 10.
Peaster record 23-7.
