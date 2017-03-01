Aledo teams in lead for soccer titles

The Aledo Bearcats have wrapped up a soccer playoff berth and the Ladycats are closing in. They are also each seeking to enter the postseason as champions of District 6-5A.
The Ladycats won 8-0 at Azle as Peyton Laughley scored four goals and Ashlee Brookshire had three assists. The Bearcats defeated visiting Azle 4-0 as Max Owens scored a hat trick (3 goals).
With the victory, the Bearcats (13-4-1 overall) improved to 11-0 in district. They have secured no worse than second place and have 33 standings points for a six-point lead over Saginaw Boswell. Any combination of six more standings points, be it two Aledo wins, a pair of Boswell losses, or a a Bearcats win and Pioneers loss will give them the championship.
The Bearcats will travel to Boswell March 10 to end the regular season. They defeated the Pioneers 3-1 at Aledo in the first round of district.
The Ladycats (14-3-3) overall, are 10-1 in district. They have a three-points lead in the standings (30-27) over Justin Northwest with three games to play. They travel to face Northwest in a rematch next Tuesday, a team they defeated 5-3 at home in the first round of district.
A win at home over Brewer will clinch a 16th straight postseason berth for the Ladycats. The Bearcats are in for the 15th time in 16 seasons.
The Ladycats posted their 11th shutout of the season and their fifth straight. They have outscored their past five opponents 24-0. Makenzie Covington has been in goal for all five games since returning from an injury.
"I think our midfield have made the difference and kept our defense covered," Ladycats coach Bryan Johnson said.
The Bearcats recorded their ninth shutout of the season. Caleb Hill was in goal.
"The boys are really coming together as a team. Great chemistry and we are scoring goals," Bearcats coach Derek Vierling said. "It's been a real fun season."
BOYS SOCCER
▪ ALEDO 4, AZLE 0
Aledo goals: Max Owens 3, Danny de la Cerda 1.
Aledo assists: Jarrod Nelson 2, Kevin Pradez 1, Alvaro Huerta Martin 1.
Aledo goalkeeper: Caleb Hill.
Aledo record: 13-4-1, 11-0-0 in District 6-5A.
GIRLS SOCCER
▪ ALEDO 8, AZLE 0
Aledo goals: Peyton Laughley 4, Skyler Keitz 2, Hunter Jones 1, Reagan Knesek 1.
Aledo assists: Ashlee Brookshire 3, Brooke Jones 2, Cameron Huddleston 2.
Aledo goalkeeper: Makenzie Covington.
Aledo record: 14-3-3, 10-1-0 in District 6-5A.
Comments