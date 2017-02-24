Lady Eagles season ends; Brock, Peaster boys advance

Now there are two.
The Brock Lady Eagles saw their basketball season come to an end Friday in the Class 3A Region I semifinals at Midland College, falling to No. 1 Canadian, 56-41.
Meanwhile, in the boys area round of the playoffs, the Brock Eagles advanced with a 68-34 win over Colorado City in Clyde. Also, the Peaster Greyhounds moved on to the third round by defeating Dublin 72-60 in Granbury.
Poolville was ousted in the second round of the 2A playoffs, falling 33-31 to Seymour in Graham. Roy McCleery scored 12 points. Seymour scored the winning basket with 14 seconds left and the Monarchs missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer to win.
The Lady Eagles (27-10) entered the game ranked 19th in the state in Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. They were seeking their eighth state tournament appearance in nine years.
Brock won five consecutive state championships from 2009-13. The Lady Eagles were state runners-up in 2014 and 2016.
Lindy Drillette led Brock with 13 points and eight rebounds. Rylee Lavender added eight points and Breeanna Brackney scored seven.
The Lady Eagles struggled with 13 turnovers while collecting no steals.
"I am very proud of these girls," Brock coach Chance Westmoreland said. "Our team really battled this season, and we started playing our best ball at the right time.
"Our three seniors will be missed, but our six returning players gained a lot of potential experience this year and we have some good young players in our program. Our JV went 26-1."
The Lady Eagles lose Drillette, Brackney and Taylor Hayes to graduation.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS 3A AREA ROUND
▪ BROCK 68, COLORADO CITY 34
Brock leading scorers: Scott Thomas 15, Matthew Thornton 11, Taylor Perry 11.
Brock record: 25-7.
Next: Brock vs. Bowie, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Saginaw High School.
▪ PEASTER 72, DUBLIN 60
Peaster leading scorers: Daegan Gentry 30, Books Pennington 16, Bradon Smith 16.
Peaster record: 23-6.
Next: Peaster vs. Nocona, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Decatur High School.
CLASS 2A AREA ROUND
▪ SEYMOUR 33, POOLVILLE 31
Poolville leading scorer: Roy McCleery 12.
Coach Steven Stegall's comments: "It was a fine season indeed. We had to deal with adversity after our leading scorer went down with a broken leg. The kids really stepped up. I'm very proud of them. It was a great group of seniors that have been with me for eight years. Two of fthem wee ball boys and I coached them in Little Dribblers when they were in fifth grade when they got to Poolville all the way until now. I'm really going to miss them."
Poolville record: 22-11.
Comments