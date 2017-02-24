Ladycats take over first in district

The Aledo Ladycats are alone in first place in District 6-5A soccer, and they got a measure of revenge in the process of moving there with a 2-0 home victory against Haslet Eaton.
The teams were tied entering the contest, but Eaton had the tiebreak advantage by virtue of a 3-0 home victory against the Ladycats (13-3-3, 9-1-0 in district) in the first round of league play.
The shutout was the 10th of the season for Aledo and the fourth consecutive for goalkeeper Makenzie Covington who missed much of the season with a broken hand. She has yet to surrender a goal since returning.
"This win was a confidence builder for the girls," Aledo coach Bryan Johnson said. "They're playing really well right now and getting a lot of different people on the score sheet.
"Having Makenzie back there gives the defenders massive confidence and now that the back three have played together consistently, it really helps shore up the back line."
The Ladycats have outscored their opponents 52-17.
GIRLS SOCCER
▪ ALEDO 2, HASLET EATON 0
Aledo goals: Cameron Huddleston, Cheney Huddleston.
Aledo assists: Krista Thrasher, Brooke Jones.
Goalkeeper: Makenzie Covington.
Aledo record: 13-3-3, 9-1-0 in District 6-5A.
▪ KELLER TIMBER CREEK 12, WEATHERFORD 0
Weatherford record: 8-5-1, 2-5-1 in District 3-6A.
BOYS SOCCER
▪ ALEDO 7, EATON 0
Aledo goals: Tanner VanCuren 2, Max Owens 2, Reed Verling, Danny de la Cerda, Alvaro Martin.
Aledo assists: Jarrod Nelson 3, de la Cerda 2, Vierling, Brandon Wrinkle.
Goalkeepers: Caleb Hill, Scott Tudor.
Notable: This was the Bearcats' eighth shutout of the season.
Aledo record: 12-4-1, 10-0-0 in District 6-5A.
▪ TIMBER CREEK 2, WEATHERFORD 1
Weatherford goal: Vincent Santibanez.
Weatherford assist: Juan Santibanez.
Weatherford record: 7-8-1, 1-7-0 in District 3-6A.
