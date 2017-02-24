Coyote named National Pitcher of the Week

Weatherford College pitcher Jake Lyons has earned the National Pitcher of the Week Award from the National Junior College Athletic Association for Division I games played from Feb. 13 to 19.
Lyons struck out 16 of 21 batters he faced in a 9-2 win over Blinn College Feb. 17. He allowed just three hits, no walks and one earned run.
He was one strikeout shy of the school record set by Ty Sullivan in 2012, who also won the National Pitcher of the Week Award.
In four appearances so far this season, Lyons is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 6 walks.
Lyons is a 6-foot-5-inch, 272-pound freshman from Irving MacArthur. He broke school records for wins and strikeouts as a senior at MacArthur.
