Baseball preview: Area baseball teams hope to extend success

Some acts are hard to follow, such as the 2016 area public high school baseball season.
Four of the five area teams not only reached the playoffs, they all advanced in the postseason.
The Brock Eagles came closest to reaching state, advancing to the Class 3A Region II finals under first-year head coach Hart Hering. The Weatherford Kangaroos, also under first-year head coach Jason Lee, reached the 6A Region I quarterfinals.
Peaster overcame a slow start to the season to make a postseason run. The Greyhounds advanced to the 3A Region I quarterfinals, falling to rival Brock.
The Aledo Bearcats, after back-to-back state tournament appearances - including a state championship in 2014 - reached the area round of the 5A Region I playoffs.
In Millsap, the Bulldogs are counting on new head coach Jon Lane to turn their fortunes around.
WEATHERFORD KANGAROOS
▪ Coach: Jason Lee.
▪ Record last season: 24-11, 10-4 in district.
▪ Playoffs: Class 6A Region I quarterfinals.
▪ Returning starters: Preston Edison, outfield/pitcher, senior (.416 average, 4 triples, 23 RBI, 2-1, 3.86 ERA, Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State, District 4-6A Offensive MVP); Nick Rodriguez, shortstop, senior (.318, 15 RBI); Blake Burrows, outfield, junior (.409, 15 RBI, District 4-6A Sophomore MVP); Mason Zamarron, outfield/first base, senior (.403, 11 RBI); DeMarcus Gratts, second base, senior.
▪ Top newcomers: Zach Swain, pitcher, junior; Chance Ragsdale, infield, junior; Hunter McMIllin, infield, junior; James Moreno, infield, junior; Cody Henderson, outfield, junior; Lukas Loran, catcher, sophomore; Pierce Morris, outfield/pitcher, sophomore.
▪ District 3-6A: Weatherford, Abilene, Keller, Keller Central, Keller Fossil Ridge, Keller Timber Creek, Haltom.
▪ Greatest strengths according to Lee: "Team speed and defense."
▪ Greatest intangible according to Lee: "We have a talented young group of pitchers this year, but as a whole they do not have a lot of varsity experience. After graduating three senior pitchers (Spencer Hynes, Parker Bateman and Garrett Mendoza) this young staff, which should be led by Mason Hilton (2-1, 3.72 ERA) and Preston Edison, will need to step up on the mound. I believe they have the talent to be really good."
▪ Lee's thoughts on the new district/season: "The new district should be very competitive this year as every team could beat you on any given night. We will have to be ready to play every night. Every team has very talented players.
▪ "We are very excited about getting the season going and will focus on getting better each day, and take it one day at a time as it is a long season."
ALEDO BEARCATS
▪ Coach: Chad Barry.
▪ Record last season: 22-10, 11-3 in district.
▪ Playoffs: Class 5A area round.
▪ Returning starters: Michael Alvarez, third base, senior; Hunter Rosson, shortstop, junior; Calloway Shands, second base, senior; Cameron Caldwell, left field, senior; Kannon Brown, pitcher, senior.
▪ Top newcomers: Wyatt Harris, outfield, sophomore; Vaughn Shields, outfield, junior.
▪ District 6-5A: Aledo, Azle, Saginaw Boswell, Saginaw Chisholm Trail, Justin Northwest, Haslet Eaton, Saginaw, White Settlement Brewer.
▪ Greatest strengths according to Barry: "We have a good nucleus coming back with strong senior leadership. Many of the returning veterans were on the 2015 team that went to the state tournament, so they understand what level of play it takes to get there."
▪ Greatest intangible according to Barry: "With the experience we have coming back, three of those starters have played a lot of games together, this group of seniors also really gets along well together. They hang out as a group a lot. They really enjoy being around each other. I think they have a good understanding of the big picture, not so much about their own personal stats, etc."
▪ Barry's thoughts on the new district/season:"It will be tough. It may be a district where, if you have an off night you will get beat. I don’t really know if there will be a real dominant team in the district.
▪ "Excited about it. We have a lot of positions to replace, so it should generate some good competition in practice."
BROCK EAGLES
▪ Coach: Hart Hering.
▪ Record last season: 27-9, 13-1 in district.
▪ Playoffs: Class 3A Region II finals.
▪ Returning starters: Trent Patino, outfield, senior (.312 average); Bryce Nye, outfield, senior (.225, 10 RBI); Doc Bruner, catcher, senior (.262, 13 RBI); Christian Stites, pitcher/infielder, senior (.229, 11 RBI).
▪ Top newcomers: Cooper Allen, infield/pitcher, sophomore; Cooper Nelson, pitcher/infield, sophomore; Parker Bounds, infield, sophomore; Corben Milton, outfield/infield, sophomore.
▪ District 7-3A: Breckenridge, Brock, Cisco, Eastland, Millsap, Peaster, Tolar.
▪ Greatest strengths according to Hering: "We will have some balance on this year’s squad with a good mix of young talent and experience. It’s no surprise that we were senior-heavy last year, but I feel like we have some young talent ready for varsity action. We lost over 90 percent of our innings pitched off of last year’s team, and 65 percent of our at-bats are also gone. We will have to grow up quick and gain experience as we go. We have a quality catcher and our guys up the middle have had success and got to be a part of a deep playoff run a year ago."
▪ Greatest intangible according to Hering: "Patience comes to mind when talking about the intangibles, for the simple fact that we will have to be patient as a coaching staff because there will be times where our inexperience will show through in some areas, and we will have to ride it out and grow from it. I think one of the determining factors on how good we will be early on is just how competitively mature the younger kids are, and their willingness to be coachable."
▪ Hering's thoughts on the new district/season: "I feel like the district will be very competitive from top to bottom and will send four quality teams to the postseason after it is all said and done. It sets up better for us as far as the travel goes, because we now will be heading west and will avoid any major traffic areas. Peaster is loaded with young but established varsity talent. They have a few of the best players in this region, and will be right there in the mix for the district crown by the time it’s all said and done. Cisco has had a pretty good baseball tradition in the past, and I expect them to have a solid team. Eastland and Millsap have struggled in the recent past but have new head coaches that will be looking to get their respective programs turned around. Tolar is moving up a classification and had a fantastic year just a season ago, so they will be gunning to prove themselves at the 3A level. Breckenridge has historically had really good athletes and I would expect them to fill a competitive squad out there on the diamond this spring.
"We are excited about the challenges ahead of us and think we will be well prepared for when the 7-3A district schedule comes around."
PEASTER GREYHOUNDS
▪ Coach: Lynn Grimes.
▪ Record last season: 18-14, 10-5 in district.
▪ Playoffs: Class 3A Region II quarterfinals.
▪ Returning starters: Ryan Shult, centerfield, senior; Colton Arnold, right field, senior; Evan Hafley, pitcher/third base, junior (District 11-3A Offensive MVP, THSBCA All-State); Matthew Grimes, pitcher/shortstop/first base, junior (District 11-3A Pitcher MVP); Kelton Shook, second base/catcher, junior; Devin Alvey, pitcher/shortstop, junior.
▪ Top newcomers: Trey Durham, outfield/pitcher, junior; Preston Hardin, first base/catcher, junior; Cade Adams, first base/pitcher, sophomore; Kooper Shook, second base/outfield, freshman.
▪ Greatest strength according to Grimes: "Pitching, defense, team chemistry."
▪ Greatest intangible according to Grimes: "Experience, team work."
▪ Grimes' thoughts on the new district/season: "Very excited for the season. We have a great group of young men that have worked hard during the offseason. I feel very blessed to work with these players each day. I feel like their hard work will pay off with a very good season."
MILLSAP BULLDOGS
▪ Coach: Jon Lane.
▪ Record last season: 5-18, 4-10 in district.
▪ Playoffs: None.
▪ Returning starters: Chase Buchanon, first base/pitcher, senior (.319 average, 2.76 ERA); Tyler Burchette, second base/pitcher, senior (.319); Spencer Mitchell, outfield/pitcher, senior (.306); Hunter Maas, shortstop, junior (.273); Spencer Auld, outfield/pitcher, junior (.370); Matthew Bradshaw, third base/pitcher, junior (.302).
▪ Top newcomer: Lane Brian, pitcher/first base, freshman.
▪ Greatest strengths according to Lane: "Pitching is our strength in regard to the group returning."
▪ Greatest intangible according to Lane: "Our team chemistry, team work ethic, and player accountability throughout. This is what our program strives in building each day within each individual player in regard to being a successful student-athlete."
▪ Lane's thoughts on the new district/season: "For me in this profession, building relationships is most important in the big picture. I look forward to getting to know the different coaching staffs and communities for the first time."
