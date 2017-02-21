WHS qualifies eight wrestlers for state

A week after making team history, the Weatherford Kangaroos wrestling team qualified five of its team members for this weekend's University Interscholastic League State Tournament in Houston.
Meanwhile, the Lady Roos continued their successful history with three qualifiers from this past weekend's Region I Tournament at Haltom High School.
Brother and sister Cole and Camille Fournier will lead Weatherford into state at the Berry Center in the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. He won the 126-pound weight class for the boys, capturing a fall 5:59 into the match, improving to 22-2. Camille moved to 37-1, winning the girls 102 class with a 16-6 decision.
Cole, a senior, is returning to state after finishing fourth last season. Camille is a freshman.
Also qualifying as a regional champion was senior Nate Moore (45-4) with a 3-1 finals victory in the 160 class.
"We are extremely proud of our boys and girls teams," Weatherford boys coach John Mance said. "Overall, we wrestled well and are happy with where both teams finished."
The Lady Kangaroos finished first as a team with 129 points, despite battling bouts with the flu, Mance said. The Kangaroos were third with 150.5, behind El Paso Franklin (196) and Southlake Carroll (188).
Alex Herle (32-7) will be making a return trip to state after finishing second in the girls 132 division, losing a narrow 9-7 finals match. Sophomore Genevieve Jackson (37-8) also qualified, finishing third in the girls 215 class.
Joining Cole Fournier and Moore at state for the boys will be senior Zack Watson (34-11), third at 170; senior Travis Prince (32-12), fourth at 152; and junior Jeremiah Hatfield (36-17), fourth at 195.
Girls alternates (fifth place) are senior Xanthe Gallegos (15-9), 138; junior Elizabeth Newby (25-15), 128; and sophomore Jessica Luna (30-15). Senior Zach Shawgo (37-16) is an alternate for the boys at 220.
Junior Erin Mance (32-9, 95 pounds) and sophomore Sydney Fenus (21-16, 185) finished sixth in their divisions for the girls. Junior Jearmy Hutto (20-18, 285) and senior James Conrique (30-21, 132) were sixth among the boys.
The regional success followed the Kangaroos winning the first district championship in team history. Meanwhile, the Lady Roos brought home a third consecutive title.
"I am super proud of our efforts this year. We have accomplished another very large feat winning a district title," coach Mance said.
At district, both Weatherford teams were nothing short of dominant. The boys placed all 14 wrestlers in the top three finishers, advancing all to the Region I Tournament this past weekend at Haltom High School.
The Lady Roos placed nine girls in the top three. This included a district championship by Camille Fournier. She defeated the top-ranked girl in the state, moving herself into the No. 1 ranking in the 102 class.
Other district champions for the Lady Roos include Erin Mance, Herle and Jackson.
District champions for the Kangaroos include junior Alex Espinosa, 113; Cole Fournier; sophomore Zane Heck, 145; Moore and Watson.
Also qualifying for regionals from the Lady Roos was senior Carissa Kelly in the 165 class. Also qualifying for regionals from the Kangaroos were freshman Austin Herle, 106; freshman Colten Kern, 120; senior David Amaro, 138; and junior Moises Oropeza, 182.
