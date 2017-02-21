Lady Eagles perfect in own softball tourney

The Brock Lady Eagles got the softball season off to strong start, winning the championship of their own Brock Classic.
The Lady Eagles (6-0) dominated the tournament both offensively and defensively. They outscored their six opponents 61-8.
Mattye Tyler was in control pitching throughout the tournament, winning five games. She pitched 26 innings, gave up seven hits, two runs (both earned), walked seven and struck out 38.
Tyler had back-to-back no-hitters in wins over Amarillo Tascosa (15-0) and Godley (9-0). She surrendered just one hit in wins over Boyd (13-0) and Paradise (2-0).
"I'm proud of our kids for the way they handled everything this weekend. This years tournament might have been the deepest as far as quality teams in the four years we've hosted," Lady Eagles coach Ryan Starnes said.
"The kids set a goal to win it this year and I'm very happy we were able to meet that goal."
BROCK CLASSIC
BROCK 13, BOYD 0
Brock leading hitters: Sydney Snow 3-3, 2 home runs, double, 6 RBI; Bailey Wagner 3-3, double, RBI; Kacie Gilbreath 2 hits, double, RBI; Mattye Tyler double; Payton Gasca 2-2, 2 RBI.
Brock pitching: Tyler 4 innings, 1 hit, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts.
BROCK 15, AMARILLO TASCOSA 0
Brock leading hitters: Ashtyn McAda 3 hits, home run, 4 RBI; Bailey Ray double, RBI; Gasca double, 2 RBI; Tyler double; Wagner double, RBI.
Brock pitching: Tyler 3 innings, 0 hits, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts.
BROCK 9, GODLEY 0
Brock leading hitters: Anarenee Beyer 2-2; Lauren Lightfoot 2-2, double, triple; McAda double, 2 RBI; Tyler double, 2 RBI; Wagner home run, RBI.
Brock pitching: Tyler 5 innings, 0 hits, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts.
BROCK 14, MIDLAND CHRISTIAN 6
Brock leading hitters: Tyler 3 hits, 2 doubles, RBI; Snow 3-3, double, triple, 2 RBI; Gasca double; Lightfoot triple, 2 RBI; Wagner trilple; Gilbreath 2-2, 2 RBI.
Brock pitching: Snow 5 innings, 6 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts.
BROCK 8, WYLIE 2
Brock leading hitters: Beyer 2 hits, RBI; Tyler 2 hits, double, 3 RBI; Snow double, 3 RBI.
Brock pitching: Tyler 7 innings, 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts.
BROCK 2, PARADISE 0
Brock leading hitters: Snow 2 hits; Lightfoot 2-2, 2 doubles, RBI.
Brock pitching: Tyler 7 innings, 1 hit, 3 walks, 10 strikeouts.
Brock record: 6-0.
MANSFIELD INVITATIONAL
ALEDO 2, MANSFIELD 0
Aledo leading hitters: Lindsey McElroy 1 hit, Bailey Whitener 1 hit.
Aledo pitching: Hannah Andrews 3.2 innings, 2 hits, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts.
COLLEYVILLE HERITAGE 7, ALEDO 1
Aledo leading hitters: Macy Hale double, RBI; Whitener double.
ALEDO 3, BURLESON 2
Aledo leading hitter: Andrews 2-2, double, 2 RBI.
Aledo pitching: Andrews 2.1 innings, 4 hits, 1 walk, 2 earned runs, 4 strikeouts.
PLANO 8, ALEDO 0
Aledo leading hitter: Whitener double.
ALEDO 7, ENNIS 0
Aledo leading hitters: Megan Reynolds home run, 2 RBI; Mikayla Stroud triple, 3 RBI; Hale double, 2 RBI.
Aledo pitching: Reynolds 5 innings, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
ALEDO 14, GRAPEVINE 2
Aledo leading hitters: McElroy 3 hits; Reynolds 3 hits, home run, 2 RBI; Hale 3 hits; Stroud 2 doubles, 3 RBI; Andrews 2 doubles; Jessi Kubash 3 hits, 2 doubles, 4 RBI; Caden Cunningham 2 hits.
Aledo pitching: Reynolds 6 innings, 4 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
CONSOLATION FINAL
PROSPER 9, ALEDO 8
Aledo leading hitters: McElroy 2 hits, home run, RBI; Stroud 2 doubles; Andrews 2 hits, double, RBI; Hale double, 2 RBI.
Aledo record: 4-3.
AMARILLO CAPROCK 4, WEATHERFORD 3
Weatherford leading hitter: Lindsey Franklin 2-3, double.
MANSFIELD SUMMIT 13, WEATHERFORD 10
Weatherford leading hitters: Franklin 4-4, double, 4 RBI; Karley Horton 2 hits; Marisa Lopez 2 hits, RBI; Mariena Gardner 2 hits, 3 RBI.
LEANDER 11, WEATHERFORD 1
Weatherford leading hitters: Franklin double, Horton double.
HALTOM 13, WEATHERFORD 4
Weatherford leading hitters: Akin double, Franklin double, Horton double.
Weatherford record: 1-6.
JACKSBORO TOURNAMENT
MILLSAP 3, PERRIN-WHITT 3
Millsap leading hitters: Paige Lionberger double; Hailey Allen 1 hit, RBI.
BRIDGEPORT 15, MILLSAP 1
Millsap leading hitter: Allen 1 hit, RBI.
CHICO 14, MILLSAP 4
Millsap leading hitters: Jade Burkett double, RBI; Madi Bunn 1 hit, RBI.
BENBROOK 9, MILLSAP 6
Millsap leading hitters: Lionberger 2 hits, double, RBI; Bunn triple.
