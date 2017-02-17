Lady Greyhounds, Bearcats see seasons end

Colorado City pulled away from Peaster in the fourth quarter to end the Lady Greyhounds' season with a 46-38 victory in the Class 3A area round of the girls basketball playoffs Friday night in Cisco.
Baylee Chapman led Peaster (24-9) with 16 points. Baylee Hull added 11 and Mikayla Fadden scored six.
The Lady Greyhounds trailed by one with a few minutes left in the game but the Lady Wolves held on to advance to the third round. Peaster's season ended in the second round for a second straight year.
Peaster began the season 4-6, missing several players who were still on the volleyball team that advanced to the state championship match, along with some injuries. Once all the players were in place and the chemistry gelled, they won 20 of their next 23 games, including 11 of 12 on their way to the District 7-3A championship.
"Considering how we started the season with injuries and I don't know if we played a game with everyone completely healthy," second-year Peaster coach Benita Carlton said. "But we always fought through and battled. We did some great things this season for sure."
The Lady Greyhounds lose three senior starters from this season, Fadden, Chapman and Rachael Gustafson.
BOYS BASKETBALL
DISTRICT 6-5A FOURTH-PLACE PLAYOFF
SAGINAW BASKETBALL 63, ALEDO 56
The Bearcats' season ended with a loss to the Pioneers in Azle Friday night. The teams ended the regular season tied for fourth place in District 6-5A.
Cameron Caldwell led the Bearcats (9-22) with 17 points. Jake Hawkins scored 16 and Trey Owens added 13.
The Bearcats improved from six wins overall and one in district to coming within a game of the postseason. Second-year coach Fred Jones is pleased with the progress.
"This team was great in their work ethic and grit," Jones said. "We discovered our niche as a program and the kids ran with it. I am so proud of the foundation this team has laid for the future."
