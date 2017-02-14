Goings lived her dream as Aledo VB coach

Kathy Goings never knew what it was like to notcoach in the postseason at Aledo High School. In her 21 seasons at the helm of the Ladycats volleyball team, she led them to the playoffs in each one.
That challenge will belong to someone else beginning next season. Goings announced her retirement recently, effective at the end of the current school year, citing the desire to spend more time with family and wanting to travel to watch her daughter play in college.
"I have been coaching/teaching for 31 years and have loved every minute of it," Goings said. "Aledo will have another great group of girls next year, and that is hard to leave behind but with Maddie playing in Oregon next year I would like to have the opportunity to see her play."
Her daughter, Madison Goings, has signed a letter-of-intent to play for Oregon State University.
Goings is arguably the most successful coach to not win a state championship, though she came close a few times. Her teams posted a 641-200 record, winning or sharing 20 district titles and finishing second once. Only once, in 1999, did her team not advance past bidistrict.
The Ladycats advanced to the state tournament three times under Goings. They reached the semifinals in 2001 and 2014 and lost to another perennial power, Lucas Lovejoy.
In fact, in each of their three state tournament berths, the Ladycats were ousted by the eventual state champions, including Lucas Lovejoy in 2014 and Wimberley in 2001.
Aledo Athletic Director Tim Buchanan once said of her, "Kathy Goings is not only one of the best volleyball coaches in the country but one of the best coaches. Kathy’s varsity volleyball teams have never missed making the playoffs. I don’t know another head coach of any sport who has been a head coach for over 15 years that is able to say that."
In addition to the state tourney berths, Goings' teams advanced to 16 regional tournaments and six regional finals. This past season the Ladycats finished 39-9, won district and reached the 5A Region I final before falling to eventual state champion Amarillo.
Goings decided at an early age that she was going to be a coach after watching her father, Curtis Culwell, coach football and even coach her in track. She recalled riding with him on the mower during the summers as he would prepare the football field for the fall.
Goings was a standout athlete in high school and college. She played volleyball and ran track at Fort Worth Castleberry High, ran track for coach Bubba Thornton at TCU one year, and then transferred to Southern Nazarene University, where she played three seasons of volleyball.
She was a middle school coach in Colleyville for five years and junior varsity head coach/varsity assistant for five seasons at Grapevine before coming to Aledo.
"I have a lot of great memories," Goings said. "My players always made all my milestones of wins special, 200, 300, 400, 500 and 600.
"State 2012 beating Friendswood in the semifinals, beating Graham in 2001 in area when they had a record of 33-3 and were talked about as being the best team in the area at that time. There are too many to say one is more special than another."
Buchanan said Goings' exit will leave a void for Ladycats faithful.
"Kathy will be missed dearly by the students, parents, fans, fellow teachers and administrators," he said.
Buchanan said he hopes to have a new head volleyball coach in place as soon as possible. Goings will continue to coach the team in the offseason until her replacement arrives.
