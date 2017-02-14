Ladycats, Lady Eagles advance in basketball playoffs

Two of the three area girls basketball teams moved on to the second round of their respective classifications in the opening round of the playoffs.
It took overtime, but the Aledo Ladycats edged Wichita Falls Rider 34-31 in a Class 5A bidistrict game in Jacksboro. Also, the Brock Lady Eagles defeated Paradise 48-38 in a Class 3A bidistrict contest in Azle.
The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos also went overtime in their 5A bidistrict matchup against Arlington Martin in Joshua. However, a two-point lead slipped away in the final two-and-a-half minutes as they fell 41-38.
"I thought the girls were a little nervous in the first half, but I was proud of how they settled down and played a great third quarter," Brock coach Chance Westmoreland said. "It was a team effort."
The Lady Eagles (25-9) went on a 21-10 run in the third quarter to take a 39-24 lead into the final stanza.
Meanwhile, the Ladycats (17-17) and Rider (16-12) staged a back-and-forth contest through four quarters, ending regulation tied at 29. Aledo took over defensively in the overtime, outscoring Rider 5-2.
The Lady Roos (21-11) led 27-22 after three quarters, but Martin (19-9) battled back to force overtime at 32-32. Weatherford had a two-point lead in the overtime, but the Lady Warriors wound up outscoring them 9-6.
Weatherford had three key players foul out, two with four minutes left in regulation and another in overtime.
Brock will next play Clyde (16-13) in the area round Thursday in Graham, time to be announced. Aledo will play Colleyville Heritage (27-6), date, time and location to be announced.
GIRLS BIDISTRICT PLAYOFFS
BROCK 48, PARADISE 38
▪ Brock leading scorers: Rylee Lavender 12, Lacie McKinzie 10, Taylor Hayes 8.
▪ Brock record: 25-9.
ALEDO 34, WICHITA FALLS RIDER 31 (OT)
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Taylor Morgan 19, Elizabeth Allanach 7.
▪ Aledo record: 17-17.
ARLINGTON MARTIN 41, WEATHERFORD 38 (OT)
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: In their final game for the Lady Roos, seniors Gracie Ferguson and Shakira Reece scored 25 and 5, respectively.
▪ Weatherford record: 21-11.
Comments