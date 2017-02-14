Ammons using speed, work ethic to help Lady Coyotes

Watching Weatherford College Lady Coyote freshman Reyna Ammons play basketball is sometimes like watching an action hero movie.
For example, Spider-Man or The Flash.
Ammons has been given both of those nicknames in her career because of the non-stop up-tempo style she plays. In fact, she gets going so fast sometimes in games that she will literally run past the goal, out of bounds, and climb the wall before stopping.
"She is great and so much fun to watch. Even coach (Bob) McKinley's grandkids were doing it (running and climbing the walls) after watching her do it." said Emily Osina, Lady Coyotes assistant coach.
"Whenever I'm running down the court, I get going so fast I can't stop myself," Ammons said. "I'm very competitive. If somebody takes the ball, for example, I'm saying to myself, 'If you're gonna get the ball from me, you're gonna have to beat me.'"
Something easier said than done. Ammons' other nickname, Flash, is amply backed up by her quickness. As a symbol to that speed, she even had a lightning bolt shaved into her hair in high school at Houston Hightower.
"Yeah, that was kind of cool," she said. "I didn't keep it when I came here, though. I thought about it."
Ammons prides herself on being different. For example, she is left-handed, but she shoots and dribbles with her right hand.
"Watching on TV when I was young, it seemed everybody I watched used their right hand, so I did also," she said. "It's always been natural. I can take shots and they'll go in left-handed, but it looks weird."
And, she said she perfected many of her basketball skills by playing football in her neighborhood.
"You have to have speed, hand-eye coordination and be able to catch the ball and run if you're going to play football," she said. "It carried over.
"I played powderpuff football in high school. I actually thought about trying out for the team."
Instead, she focused on her true sport of passion, basketball. And while she admits she didn't see herself playing past high school, she's doing so and doing it quite well, with her game going up a notch in conference play.
"She's really stepped up her game in conference play. She's getting better when it counts the most," McKinley said.
At the time of this article, she was hitting 43 percent of her field goals, ninth in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. Overall, she's averaging 9.9 points for the season and 12.0 in the league. Her rebounds (4.4), assists (2.4) and steals (2.6) are also all up since conference play began.
"I'm passionate about it. I take it to heart. I'm really hard on myself," Ammons said. "I'm pretty consistent, but I could work on a few things, making my shots in the paint, passing the ball in the paint, driving to the paint."
And while she's undecided on her major - she has hinted at becoming a veterinarian but laughs and says, "That involves science" - she is certain that she wants to keep playing after Weatherford College.
"I'd like to stay in-state, but I'll go where basketball takes me," she said.
Wherever she goes, Osina said she will be missed, not just her skills but her infectious attitude.
"We love her. She works hard, makes good grades, you can't ask for more," Osina said. "Even her high school said to me, 'We miss Reyna. We loved having her.' Well, so do we."
