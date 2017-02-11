Ladycats quartet competing at state swimming

Four members of the Aledo High swim team will be among the field Friday and Saturday at the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 5A Swim Meet at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin.
Freshman Hannah Farmer and sophomore Aspen Shelton will be competing individually. Farmer won the Region II Meet in the 100-yard breaststroke and finished second in the 50 freestyle. Shelton took second at regionals in the 100 backstroke.
Each earned automatic berths to state. The 200 medley relay earned an at-large berth after finishing third at regionals. It includes Farmer, Shelton, junior C.J. Pfeil and freshman Hannah Terrell.
This season the UIL increased the number of participants in each event at state to 24. The top two finishers in each event automatically qualified for state, with the next eight fastest times across the state's eight regions advancing as wild cards.
Farmer's regional times were 24.37 in the 50 free and 1:07.77 in the 100 breast. The top qualifying time in each event is 22.50 and 1:03.27, respectively.
Shelton's time in the 100 back is 1:00.36. The top qualifying time is 55.86.
The 200 medley relay had a qualifying time of 1:55.17. The top time is 1:47.76.
Overall, the Ladycats finished seventh in the team standings at the Region II Meet and the Bearcats were 18th.
Among regional highlights, the 200 freestyle relay of Shelton, Terrell, Pfeil and Farmer placed sixth. Also, boys 400 free relay team of seniors Quinn Davis, Hunter Russo, Conner Dorsett and freshman Elijah Sohn finished 10th, and the same quartet was 15th in the 200 free relay.
The state semifinals for Class 5A are Friday at 5:30 p.m. The finals are Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
