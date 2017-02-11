Pennington hits career high as Greyhounds top Tolar

Books Pennington scored a career-high 35 points Friday night as the Peaster Greyhounds ended District 7-3A play with a 52-44 victory at Tolar.
The victory left the Greyhounds (20-6 overall) with a 10-2 record in district. They finished second behind Brock, to whom both of their losses came.
"He really came through on a night when we had to have it with (Daegan) Gentry not playing due to injury," Peaster coach Derron Smith said.
The Greyhounds were ending the regular season last night with non-district home game against Graham on Senior Night. They will open the playoffs early next week against the third-place team from 8-3A, Holliday entering last night.
In other action...
WEATHERFORD 86, HALTOM 81 (OT)
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Jacob Huffman 21, Ty Huang 17, Marcus Buckley 15, Grayson Stinson 15, Dallas Gailey 10.
▪ Notable: Kangaroos led 59-48 entering the fourth quarter and Haltom went on a 28-17 run to force overtime. Weatherford outscored Haltom 10-5 in the extra period.
▪ Weatherford Record: 13-16, 2-9 in District 3-6A.
BROCK 67, EASTLAND 47
▪ Brock leading scorers: Scott Thomas 13, Taylor Perry 10.
▪ Notable: The win clinches the outright District 7-3A championship for the Eagles.
▪ Brock record: 22-7, 11-0 in District 7-3A.
POOLVILLE 70, ERA 46
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Roy McCleery 17, Chris Tunnell 14, Ruben Rodriguez 13.
▪ Notable: Monarchs have clinched second place in District 11-2A.
▪ Poolville record: 17-10, 7-2 in District 11-2A.
SAGINAW CHISHOLM TRAIL 61, ALEDO 50
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Cameron Caldwell 11, Noah Arrington 10.
▪ Notable: The Bearcats are tied with Saginaw Boswell for the fourth and final playoff berth from District 6-5A with one game remaining for each team. Aledo was hosting 2-11 Saginaw last night and Boswell was playing at 3-10 Haslet Eaton. Should the Bearcats and Pioneers finish tied, they would stage a one-game playoff to determine the district's final playoff representative. They split their district meetings, Saginaw winning 36-34 at Aledo and Aledo won 66-63 at Boswell.
▪ Aledo record: 8-21, 5-8 in District 6-5A.
BRECKENRIDGE 66, MILLSAP 43
▪ Millsap leading scorers: Hunter Maass 14, Spencer Auld 13.
▪ Millsap record: 7-25, 0-11 in District 7-3A.
