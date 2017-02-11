Lady Greyhounds enjoying moment in history

Just over a week ago the Peaster Lady Greyhounds did something no other girls basketball team had ever done in the history of the school.
They finished the regular season alone atop the District 7-3A standings. And they can thank their Parker County rival Brock, according to head coach Benita Carlton.
The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Greyhounds 44-41 in triple overtime at Brock on Jan. 10. That was the only league loss for Peaster as they avenged that defeat with a 39-36 win at home on Feb. 3, clinching a tie for the top spot in district.
On Feb. 7 the Lady Greyhounds sealed first place on their own with a 51-36 win at Breckenridge.
"That Brock loss really refocused our effort," Carlton said. "It brought the girls together and gave them confidence."
The Lady Greyhounds had previously shared a couple of district titles, most recently with Brock almost a decade ago.
The district championship is especially sweet for several seniors playing their final season for Peaster.
"We worked hard for this," senior Baylee Chapman said. "We always had each other. We've proved we had it in us."
The Lady Greyhounds entered last night's bidistrict game against Holliday, the fourth-place team from 8-3A, in Graham on a seven-game win streak. They ended the regular season with 14 wins in their final 15 games.
"We have been working for this all season by putting in the extra hours and going hard in every practice, so it's good to see a return," senior Rachael Gustafson.
"Most of us have played together in some sport since we were in elementary and it is a great way for the senior to end our district careers," senior Mikayla Fadden said.
The district championship is the second in Carlton's coaching career. She also won district in her final season at Tolar in 2014-15.
LADY MONARCHS REACH POSTSEASON
It took a little extra work, but the Poolville Lady Monarchs are in the postseason after defeating Chico 35-32 in a one-game playoff Friday night at Era.
The teams had finished the regular season tied for fourth place in District 11-2A and they split their district meetings. The Lady Monarchs (14-19, 4-7 in district) were playing District 12-2A champion Bells last night in bidistrict.
Kallie Cumbie led Poolville with 13 points. Trinity Johnson scored seven, including two clutch free throws with three seconds to play.
"I'm really proud of the girls. We could have easily not gotten in the playoffs, but the kids got it done," Poolville coach Woody Young said. "Big for our program to get in the playoffs again."
Comments