Lady Roos get first district soccer win

The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos broke through in the win column in District 3-6A soccer Friday night, shutting out visiting Haltom 2-0 at Kangaroo Stadium.
Amber Neighbors scored off a long throw from Eliana Harmer and Rachel Knesek drew a foul that led to a goal from Shanna Young on the kick. Sylvia Watson and Emma Bradford, along with Shanna Young led the charge on defense and goalkeeper Jordan Yarborough recorded the shutout.
"The kids are banged up, lots of injuries. Proud of the way people keep stepping up and working hard.
The Lady Kangaroos are 7-3-1 overall and 1-3-1 in district.
GIRLS
ALEDO 5, JUSTIN NORTHWEST 3
▪ Aledo goals: Cameron Huddleston 5.
▪ Aledo assists: Brooke Jones 2, Megan Crawford, Ashlee Brookshire, Peyton Laughley.
▪ Notable: Huddleston has scored five goals in the past two games.
▪ Aledo record: 8-3-3, 5-1 in District 6-5A.
BOYS
ALEDO 3, NORTHWEST 2
▪ Aledo goals: Tanner VanCuren , Alvero Martin, Jarrod Nelson.
▪ Aledo assists: Max Owens 2, Danny de la Cerda.
▪ Notable: The Bearcats have a half-game lead over Saginaw Boswell in district. The teams were playing last night in Aledo to wrap up the first half of league play.
▪ Aledo record: 8-4-1, 6-0-0 in District 6-5A.
HALTOM 3, WEATHERFORD 1
▪ Weatherford goal: Vincent Santibanez.
▪ Weatherford assist: Preston Spivey.
▪ Weatherford record: 7-5-1, 1-4-0 in District 3-6A.
