Lady Greyhounds win first outright district title

The Peaster Lady Greyhounds made team history Tuesday night with their 51-36 victory at Breckenridge. It gave them the first outright district championship ever for the program, said head coach Benita Carlton.
The Lady Greyhounds (22-8 overall) finished 11-1 in District 7-3A, a game ahead of rival Brock. Peaster had previously tied for some district titles, most recently with Brock a few years ago.
"This is very special for our school and community. It's a privilege to coach an amazing group of hard-working girls," Carlton said. "This is just our first goal we set for this season. Now to get ready for the next."
Baylee Chapman led Peaster with 12 points, while Rachael Gustafson added 10. Baylee Hull and Kelli Burkhalter each scored eight.
The Lady Greyhounds will face Holliday in bidistrict. Carlton said the game will likely be played at Graham early next week.
In other action...
BROCK 80, MILLSAP 30
▪ Brock leaders: Rylee Lavender 18 points, 6 rebounds; Lacie McKinzie 17 points, 3 steals; Lindy Drillette 13 points, 5 rebounds.
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Brittany Schnabel 23.
▪ Brock record: 24-9, 10-2 in District 7-3A, second place.
▪ Millsap record: 0-26, 0-12 in District 7-3A.
▪ Next: Brock vs. Paradise in bidistrict, details TBA.
KELLER 37, WEATHERFORD 30
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Anna Jefferson-Polk 9, Gracie Ferguson 8.
▪ Notable: Lady Kangaroos pulled to within three points twice late, but district champion Keller responded with a clutch 3-point basket each time.
▪ Weatherford record: 21-10, 10-2 in District 3-6A, second place.
▪ Next: Weatherford vs. Arlington Martin in bidistrict, 7 p.m. Monday in Joshua.
BOSWELL 44, ALEDO 41
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Sarah Haeussler 22, Taylor Morgan 7.
▪ Notable: Ladycats trailed 36-25 entering the final quarter and staged a 16-8 rally.
▪ Aledo record: 16-17, 10-4 in District 6-5A, third place.
▪ Next: Aledo vs. District 5-5A runner-up in bidistrict, details TBA.
MUENSTER 53, POOLVILLE 25
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Makaya Crain 8, Kallee Cumbie 8.
▪ Poolville record: 13-19, 3-7 in District 11-2A, tied for fourth place.
▪ Next: Poolville vs. Chico in playoff for final postseason berth from district, Friday at Era, time TBA.
Eagles clinch top spot in 7-3A
Last season the Brock Eagles and Peaster Greyhounds tied for their district championship, with the Greyhounds taking the top postseason berth with a tiebreaking victory.
This season there will be no tiebreaking game. The Eagles have wrapped up the top postseason spot from District 7-3A, doing so with their 97-29 home victory against Millsap Tuesday.
Taylor Perry led the Eagles (21-7, 10-0 in district) with 17 points and Amery Hughes added 14. Kaden Wallace led Millsap (7-24, 0-10) with 10 points.
In other action...
PEASTER 55, BRECKENRIDGE 45
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Books Pennington 24, Bradon Smith 13, Daegan Gentry 11.
▪ Peaster record: 19-6, 9-2 in District 7-3A.
ALEDO 66, SAGINAW BOSWELL 63, (2 OT)
▪ Notable: Bearcats take one-game lead over Boswell for fourth and final playoff berth from district.
▪ Aledo record: 8-20, 5-7 in District 6-5A.
MUENSTER 37, POOLVILLE 20
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Cecil Rodriguez 11, Roy McCleery 8.
▪ Poolville record: 16-10, 6-2 in District 11-2A.
KELLER 71, WEATHERFORD 58
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Ty Huang 14, Grayson Stinson 14, Jacob Huffman 11.
▪ Weatherford record: 12-16, 1-9 in District 3-6A.
