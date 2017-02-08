Bearcats post another shutout, stay perfect in district

The Aledo Bearcats soccer team posted a third consecutive shutout and fourth in five District 6-5A matches as they defeated White Settlement Brewer 5-0 Tuesday night.
Aledo has outscored its five district foes 21-2. They are a perfect 5-0 in league play (7-4-1 overall).
Max Owens led Aledo against Brewer with a pair of goals. Garrett Hill, Danny de la Cerda and Kevin Pradez also added goals.
Five Bearcats had assists, Pradez, Owens, Tanner Van Curen, Reed Vierling and Alfredo De Casas.
Caleb Hill was in goal for the Bearcats, posting his seventh shutout of the season.
Elsewhere, Cameron Huddleston had a hand in all five goals as the Ladycats defeated Brewer to improve to 4-1 in district (7-3-3 overall). She scored a hat trick and assisted on the other two.
In other action...
BOYS
KELLER 3, WEATHERFORD 2
Weatherford goals: Jesus Hernandez 2.
Weatherford assists: Juan Villanueva, Vincent Santibanez.
Weatherford record: 7-4-1, 1-3-0 in District 3-6A.
GIRLS
ALEDO 5, BREWER 1
Aledo goals: Cameron Huddleston 3, Peyton Laughley, Hunter Jones.
Aledo assists: Laughley2, Huddleston 2, Ashlee Brookshire.
Goalkeeper: Alexa Federman.
Aledo record: 7-3-3, 4-1-0 in District 6-5A.
KELLER 16, WEATHERFORD 0
Weatherford record: 6-3-1, 0-3-1 in District 3-6A.
