Nye makes history again as part of area FB signings

Bryce Nye made history in 2015 as part of the first Brock Eagles football team to win a state championship.
Now, the senior placekicker is about to be a part of history again as he has signed a letter-of-intent to play for Texas Wesleyan University next season. The Rams are reviving their football program after a 75-year hiatus.
"I chose Texas Wesleyan because I feel like it was the best fit for me academically," Nye said. "They have a great business program, and that was very appealing.
"As for football, I came from a brand new program, a very successful one at that, and I am not scared of that aspect at Texas Wesleyan. I am very excited to be a part of something new and fresh and cannot wait to see what happens."
Nye is one of four football players from Brock to sign letters-of-intent Wednesday (Feb. 1). He was joined by linebacker Zane Young (Tarleton State), running back Tyler Gray (West Texas A&M) and offensive/defensive lineman Devin Stentz (Southwest Oklahoma State University).
Nye was one of the most prolific kickers at any level in the state. He connected on 69 of 72 extra points this past season and was 6-for-6 on field goals with a long kick of 37 yards. He also had 29 touchbacks.
Gray rushed for over 5,400 yards during his varsity career with the Eagles. He had back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons as a junior and senior.
"I see the school as a place to exceed my potential as a student-athlete," Gray said. "I believe that they have the ability to further my capabilities as far as being a football player and a diligent student."
Young was an All-American selection as a junior.
This past season the Eagles were 13-1 and reached the Class 3A Division I state quarterfinals. Since becoming eligible for the University Interscholastic League state championship in 2014, they are 41-3 with a 16-0 record and the 2015 3A Division I state title.
WEATHERFORD
The Kangaroos had two football players sign letters-of-intent, along with two Lady Kangaroos soccer players.
Defensive lineman Zack McKinney is headed to the University of Oklahoma and defensive end Marcus Buckley signed with New Mexico State. From the Lady Roos, Chloe Peacock signed with University of the Ozarks and Kinzey Boyer signed with Howard Payne.
"Everyone there has some chip on their shoulder and it shows when they play," Buckley said of his choice. "I'm going into it to prove something. Everyone is good in college, and when you're competitive like me, who wouldn't want to play against the best in each game?"
Former Weatherford coach Weldon Nelms, who retired recently, said both football players have a great opportunity and the talent to succeed at the next level.
"Both have great potential," he said. "If they continue to stay healthy and mature they will have great careers."
ALEDO
Aledo had 16 athletes sign letters-of-intent, including nine for football, three for girls soccer, one for boys soccer, two for boys golf and one for boys tennis.
The list includes offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga with Michigan, offensive/defensive lineman Wes Harris with TCU, offensive lineman Drew Barton and and wide receiver Preston Jefferis with Henderson State, quarterback Dillon Davis with Columbia, tight end/fullback Logan Peterson with Florida Atlantic, linebacker/fullback Rhett Harris with University of San Diego, linebacker/tight end Will Trawick with Air Force, and guard/center Seth Strickland with Hardin-Simmons.
Ladycat soccer players Peyton Laughley, Cameron Huddleston and Breanna Aguilar signed with University of Arkansas-Little Rock, Oklahoma State and University of the Ozarks, respectively. From the Bearcats soccer team, Garrett Hill signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan.
Tennis player Trey Fambrough signed to play at McMurry, while golfers Andrew Lane and Parker Scaling are headed to McLennan Community College.
"The number of AHS athletes signing national letters of intent is no surprise when you see the hard work and dedication our student-athletes have demonstrated in the classroom, on the practice field/court during offseason and in contests," Aledo Athletic Director Tim Buchanan said.
The Bearcats football team finished 16-0 this season and won the program's seventh state championship, including becoming the first team ever to win six in an eight-season span.
