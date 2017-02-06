Weatherford College sweeps Ranger

Weatherford College took both basketball games against Ranger College Saturday afternoon, with the women’s team winning 77-61 and the Coyotes winning 110-90 at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center.
Masha Vasilevko led the Lady Coyotes with 21 points. Tahnia McDaniel added 15 points and Reyna Ammons had 14. Shaylan Coleman led Ranger with 21.
The trio of Zach Naylor (31 points), Ken Busby (27) and Tyrik Armstrong (26) were at it again for the Coyotes, combining for 81 points. Ranger’s Johnathan Turner had 21.
WC is now halfway through the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference schedule. The Lady Coyotes (10-8 overall, 3-4 conference play) are in a three-way tie for fourth place in the NTJCAC. The Coyotes (14-9, 2-4) are one game out of fourth place.
Both teams travel to Southwestern Christian College in Terrell Wednesday night and then host McLennan Saturday, Feb. 11.
