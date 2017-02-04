Lady Greyhounds top rival Brock to close in on 7-3A title

The Peaster Lady Greyhhounds took the inside track to the District 7-3A girls basketball championship, upending rival Brock 39-36 at home Friday night.
The win improved the Lady Greyhounds to 10-1 in district (21-8 overall). Perennial league champion Brock fell to 9-2 (23-9 overall).
Elsewhere, Aledo moved into a tie for second in District 6-5A with an upset win, Weatherford set up a showdown for first place in District 3-6A, and Poolville moved into fourth in the chase for the last playoff berth from 11-2A.
Each team has one game remaining in district Tuesday night. Brock hosts winless Millsap and Peaster travels to Breckenridge, which is also near the bottom of the league standings.
Brock won the first meeting with Peaster at home, 44-41 in triple overtime in early January. Should the Lady Eagles win and the Lady Greyhounds lose Tuesday, they finished tied for the district title and would either have a one-game playoff or flip a coin to determine the top seed from district for the postseason.
Peaster coach Benita Carlton said it's been nearly a decade since the Lady Greyhounds won a district championship. Ironically, they shared the title with Brock that season.
Baylee Hull of Peaster led all scorers Friday with 15 points, while Jessica Leek led Brock with 12. Also for the Lady Greyhounds, Rachael Gustafson scored nine. Rylee Lavender added 11 for the Lady Eagles.
"We played great defense in the last two minutes and rebounded," Carlton said. "So proud of the fight and the will to win. We have one more game to fulfill ONE of our goals for this season."
The Peaster defense forced Brock to take 34 shots from 3-point range and only nine from 2-point range. The Lady Eagles hit 10 from long distance and two from in closer. Leek hit four treys.
"We just took what they gave us and didn't hit," Brock coach Chance Westmoreland said. "They sagged on our inside girls pretty hard."
In other action...
WEATHERFORD 64, ABILENE 38
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Gracie Ferguson 18, Anna Jefferson-Polk 15.
▪ Notable: The victory left the Lady Kangaroos one game behind Keller in the race for the District 3-6A championship. The teams meet Tuesday night in Keller. The Lady Indians won the first meeting in Weatherford, 45-37 on Jan. 10. A Weatherford win would leave them tied for the district title, creating a one-game playoff or coin flip for the league's top seed in the postseason.
▪ Coach Darryn Shearmire's comments: "Peaking at the right time. Should be a fun game Tuesday over there."
▪ Weatherford record: 21-9, 10-1 in District 3-6A.
ALEDO 48, JUSTIN NORTHWEST 45
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Taylor Morgan 18, Sarah Haeussler 14, Janessa Payne 11.
▪ Notable: Ladycats led 36-25 after third quarter and held off a Northwest comeback. The teams are tied for second in district with a game to play. They split their league meetings, with Northwest winning 55-41 at home on Jan. 10.
▪ Aledo record: 16-16, 10-3 in District 6-5A.
POOLVILLE 32, CHICO 27
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Ryan Jennings 8, Hailey Terry 8, Trinity Johnson 8.
▪ Notable: Poolville is fourth in district with a game to play, chasing final playoff berth.
▪ Poolville record: 13-18, 3-6 in District 11-2A.
CISCO 61, MILLSAP 29
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Brittany Schnabel 17.
▪ Millsap record: 0-25, 0-11 in District 7-3A.
