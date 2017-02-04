Eagles take commanding district advantage over rival

The Brock Eagles grabbed a commanding lead in the District 7-3A boys basketball race Friday with a 52-42 victory at rival Peaster.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 9-0 in district (20-7 overall). Peaster fell to 8-2 (18-6 overall), however both losses are to Brock, so for the Greyhounds to win the league they'd have to win their final two and have the Eagles drop their final three.
Brock entered the game ranked sixth in the state and Peaster eighth by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
In a yeoman effort, Dillon Bennett and Bradon Smith each scored a dozen points for the Greyhounds.
Elsewhere, the Poolville Monarchs took over sole possession of second place in 11-2A and the Aledo Bearcats are still alive in the 6-5A postseason race.
In other action...
POOLVILLE 46, CHICO 41
Poolville leading scorer: Cecil Rodriguez 17.
Notable: The Monarchs are in second place in district, a game behind Muenster, the No. 1 Class 2A team in the state by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The teams meet again Tuesday in Muenster, with Muenster having won the first meeting 37-25 in Poolville in early January.
Poolville record: 16-9, 6-1 in District 11-2A.
JUSTIN NORTHWEST 70, ALEDO 30
Aledo leading scorers; Cameron Caldwell 13, Bryce Lancarte 9.
Notable: The Bearcats are tied with Saginaw Boswell for the fourth and final playoff berth from district with three games to play. They will play for a second time Tuesday in Saginaw, with the Pioneers having won the first meeting 36-34 in Aledo on Jan. 13.
Aledo record: 7-20, 4-7 in District 6-5A.
ABILENE 80, WEATHERFORD 58
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Brandon Kelly 18, Grayson Stinson 13, Jacob Huffman 9.
▪ Weatherford record: 12-15, 1-8 in District 3-6A.
CISCO 44, MILLSAP 33
▪ Millsap leading scorers: Austin Younger 11, Hunter Maass 9.
▪ Millsap record: 7-23, 0-9 in District 7-3A.
