Bearcats perfect in district after two more shutouts

It's just plain hard to lose when you don't get scored on. And while the Aledo Bearcats aren't quite perfect defensively in District 6-5A soccer, they are close, having outscored their four opponents 16-2.
They are, however, perfect in the standings after four games, improving to such with a 1-0 victory at Azle Friday night. It came on the heels of an 8-0 thumping of Haslet Eaton.
The Bearcats are tied with Saginaw Boswell for first place in district. The teams will meet Feb. 14 in Aledo, the first of two league meetings.
Caleb Hill was in goal for both Aledo shutouts.
"Caleb has really stepped up in goal and the back line of Mickey Maloney, Zach Russell and Jarrod Nelson are really playing great, and senior Bradley White is a phenomenal sub and fills in great when needed," Aledo coach Derek Vierling said.
BOYS
ALEDO 1, AZLE 0
▪ Aledo goal: Tanner Van Curen.
▪ Aledo assist: Brandon Wrinkle.
▪ Aledo goalkeeper: Caleb Hill.
ALEDO 8, HASLET EATON 0
▪ Aledo goals: Van Curen 2, Alvareo Huerta-Martin, Danny de la Cerda, Micco Little, Max Owens, Jarrod Nelson, Jack Spaid.
▪ Aledo assists: Wrinkle 2, de la Cerda, Owens, Zach Russell.
▪ Aledo goalkeeper: Hill.
▪ Notable: The Bearcats have six shutouts this season.
▪ Aledo record: 6-4-1, 4-0-0 in District 6-5A.
ABILENE 2, WEATHERFORD 0
▪ Weatherford record: 7-3-1, 1-2-0 in District 3-6A.
GIRLS
ALEDO 3, AZLE 1
▪ Aledo goals: Krista Thrasher, Peyton Laughley, Hunter Jones.
▪ Aledo assists: Laughley, Reagan Knesek, Ashlee Brookshire.
▪ Aledo goalkeeper: Alexa Federman.
EATON 3, ALEDO 0
▪ Aledo record: 6-3-3, 3-1-0 in District 6-5A.
ABILENE 5, WEATHERFORD 0
▪ Weatherford record: 6-2-1, 0-2-1 in District 3-6A.
