Weatherford College baseball season preview

As he enters his 15th season as head baseball coach of the Weatherford College Coyotes, Jeff Lightfoot is doing the same thing he does every season - getting his team ready for success.
Winning has become a staple for the Coyotes under Lightfoot. After some growing pains in the first season in 2003, the Coyotes have been annual contenders in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Association and Region V ever since.
"You won’t hear me deviate from my expectations much. We want to win the conference and win the region. We expect to be in the regional tournament," Lightfoot said. "Going in as the top seed would help put us in position to win it. Goal: play hard on every pitch, fight for every 90 feet."
With 11 returners, including seven hitters that started at some point last season, it's hard to challenge Lightfoot's optimism. There's a trio of pitchers, sophomores Reagan MacDonald (left-hander, 5-6, 6.16 ERA, 64.1 IP), Tyler Perez (right-hander, 1-0, 2.84 ERA, 19 IP) and Dylan Smith (right-hander, 2-0, 5.16 ERA, 22.2 IP), who return to lead the pitching staff.
The Coyotes were 33-21 last season, including 17-15 in conference. They narrowly missed advancing to the Region V Tournament, despite finishing the season with a six-game winning streak.
"I feel like we are talented on the mound. We return some experience which is valuable in this league," Lightfoot said.
The top returning hitters are sophomores Malik Jones, outfielder, (.371, 18 doubles, 3 home runs, 25 RBI); infielder Nick Evarts (.350, 1 home run, 23 RBI); outfielder Dezmond Chumley (.294, 1 home run, 25 RBI); outfielder Payton Rhodes (.281, 10 RBI); and catcher Jamie Lovell (.314, 3 home runs, 27 RBI).
Lightfoot said experience is a key intangible.
"We return over 800 at-bats from last year," he said.
Among the tough pre-conference challenges for the Coyotes is the San Jacinto Tournament of Champions.
"It is good to get invited. These are the best of the best," Lightfoot said. "We will see good competition that will help prepare us for this tough conference."
The conference and region are regularly represented among the top teams in the nation. Last season Cisco advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I World Series.
The Coyotes have played well at home over the years, including going 17-10 at their own park last season. They may even have to improve on that record this season, and Lightfoot said a big home crowd at each outing will certainly help.
"I would like to encourage all baseball fans in Parker County to come out and check out some of the best college baseball in the country," he said. "Let’s continue to make Roger Williams Ballpark a big home field advantage for the Coyotes."
