Strimaityte continues Lithuanian pipeline for WC

Dovile Strimaityte is a long way from home.
Or is she?
The 6-foot-2-inch freshman forward/post is from Palanga, Lithuania. However, long before she joined the Weatherford College Lady Coyotes basketball team, she was very familiar with the program.
Strimaityte was coached in Lithuania by the mother of another player from her country who played at Weatherford College. In fact, Gigi Mazionyte is one of the most famous players ever for the Lady Coyotes and Coach Bob McKinley.
"Gigi also played with my sister, so I heard a lot about here," Strimaityte said. "We talked and she told me how nice Coach Bob is - and she was right."
Strimaityte has fit in well with the Lady Coyotes. She is among the league leaders in several categories. This, despite having to make an adjustment from the style of play in Lithuania to that of America, something she was told about by Mazionyte.
"In Europe basketball is more mental. Here it's more physical. She said here I'd do more lifting, and that there'd be a food difference," Strimaityte said, smiling.
"Once I completely combine the two styles, I'll be even better. I feel stronger, but I hope to get even stronger."
Strimaityte is also a member of the Lithuanian National Team. She said her work with Mazionyte's mother helped her reach that elite level.
"She taught me to always think about basketball. It's kind of like your job, but just like with any job you have to love it to be successful," Strimaityte said. "And I do, I love it.
"You don't need anyone to bring your motivation. You need to bring it yourself every day. She taught me that."
McKinley said he figured Strimaityte would fit in quickly, given her history.
"She comes from a great background," he said. "Being coached by Gigi's mom gives her a little something extra, and she's just a fine player. You see how good Gigi was."
Speaking of the food, Strimaityte said it took some adjusting, but she gladly obliged.
"Oh, that shocked me. The first place we ate was three in the morning at Whataburger," she laughed.
And, like most foreigners to Texas, she only thought she knew what to expect with the weather.
'I was expecting it to be hot. I'd heard so much about it, but it's shocking how it changes," she said. "I was wearing a T-shirt and shorts, that was my warmest Christmas ever. I really want to see some snow."
In Lithuania she lived 10 minutes from the Baltic Sea. While there's no ocean nearby, only a lake on the other side of town, she has settled in nicely in Weatherford.
"I'm comfortable, not just in terms of basketball, but the whole community," she said. "The first day I was here I was getting hugs from everybody."
Strimaityte said she wants to continue playing after leaving Weatherford College, but studies will come first. She is pondering something with science, perhaps biology or molecular biology.
"Or, lately I've been reading about marine biology," she said. "I want to keep playing, and I'd like to get a scholarship, but my main goal is my studies, preferably to get a master's degree."
