Aledo qualifies baker's dozen for regional swimming

A baker's dozen is a little more than the usual 12. For example, you might get a 13th donut when you order a dozen.
And that's always a special feeling.
Aledo High School swim coach Kim Dorsey is feeling that way today after more than two-thirds of her team qualified to move on the recent District 7-5A championships. They will have 13 competitors at this weekend's Region II Meet Friday and Saturday (Feb. 3-4) at the Mansfield Aquatics Center.
The top six finishers in each event at district qualified for regionals. From there, the top two finishers in each event will automatically qualify for the University Interscholastic League State Meet in Austin Feb. 17-18, with the remaining eight qualifiers in each event coming from the fastest times across all of the state's regions.
"The kids did a great job at district. They really pushed themselves, and just about every one of them dropped time," Aledo coach Kim Dorsey said. "I'm so excited that 13 out of 18 of our swimmers are going to regionals."
Aledo qualified eight girls for regionals and five boys. The girls were led by sophomore Aspen Shelton, freshman Hannah Farmer, junior C.J. Pfeil and freshman Hannah Terrell, who advanced in four events each. Freshman Elijah Sohn led the boys, qualifying in three events.
Also qualifying for the girls were freshman Reagan Peterson in two events, along with freshman Lindsay Smith, and sophomores Skylar McCormack and Alyssa Oestrich in one each. Joining Sohn among the boys will be seniors Hunter Russo and Quinn Davis in two events each, while seniors Layne Hutson and Conner Dorsett advanced in one each.
Here are the top Aledo results (distances in yards):
Girls
▪ 200 Medley Relay – 1. Aspen Shelton, Hannah Farmer, C.J. Pfeil, Hanah Terrell, 1:57.47.
▪ 200 Individual Medley – 4. Terrell, 2:34.37; 5. Pfeil, 2:35.62.
▪ 50 Freestyle – 2. Farmer, 24.80; 6. Reagan Petersen, 29.70
▪ 100 Butterfly – 2. Pfeil, 1:07.89.
▪ 100 Freestyle – 2. Shelton, 55.85; 5. Terrell, 1:02.66.
▪ 200 Freestyle Relay – 2. Shelton, Pfeil, Farmer, Terrell, 1:47.53.
▪ 100 Backstroke – 1. Shelton, 1:00.95.
▪ 100 Breaststroke – 1. Farmer, 1:09.52.
▪ 400 Freestyle Relay – 4. Lindsay Smith, Skylar McCormick, Alyssa Oestreich, Petersen, 5:01. 15.
Boys
▪ 200 Medley Relay – 4. Hunter Russo, Elijah Sohn, Layne Hutson, Quinn Davis, 2:04.67.
▪ 50 Freestyle – 3. (tie) Sohn, 24.86.
▪ 200 Freestyle Relay – 4. Russo, Davis, Sohn, Conner Dorsett, 1:42.42.
▪ 400 Freestyle Relay – 4. Russo, Davis, Dorsett, Sohn, 3:54.66.
Comments