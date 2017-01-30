Sports Notebook: Fikac leaving Roos for San Saba

Jerod Fikac is leaving the Weatherford Kangaroos after being named the head football coach and athletic director at San Saba High School. He takes over a Class 2A program that was 0-10 last season.
Fikac was offensive coordinator for the Kangaroos. He will work to turn around an Armadillos program that is 10-40 over the past five seasons. The last reached the playoffs in 2011, finishing 7-5 and advancing to the area round for a third straight season.
MORE FOOTBALL ALL-STATE HONORS
Associated Press Sports Editors All-State
▪ Aledo (Class 5A): Chuck Filiago, senior, second team OL; Wes Harris, senior, honorable mention DL; James Williams, junior, honorable mention DL; Wyatt Harris, sophomore, honorable mention DB.
▪ Brock (Class 3A): Tyler Gray, senior, first team RB; Bryce Nye, senior, first team K; Skylar Collier, junior, second team DL; Zane Young, senior, second team LB; Mac Harrah, senior, honorable mention OL; Mikey Golden, senior, honorable mention DL; Zakk Young, sophomore, honorable mention LB.
Lone Star Gridiron All-State
▪ Aledo: Filiaga, second-team OL; We. Harris, honorable mention DL; Williams, honorable mention DL; Wy. Harris, honorable mention DB.
▪ Brock: Gray, first team RB; Nye, first team K; Collier, second team DL; Zane Young, second team LB; Harrah, honorable mention OL; Golden, honorable mention DL; Zakk Young, honorable mention LB.
SUBVARSITY REPORT
Basketball
Aledo Freshman Ladycats 48, Saginaw 46
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Hannah Glover 23, Melia Miller 9, Callie Brown 8.
Weatherford Tison Middle School boys vs Stephenville
▪ Eighth grade: A team lost 26-23, B team lost 34-19, C team lost 34-27.
▪ Seventh grade: A team lost 30-18, B team lost 24-10, C team lost 42-15.
Weatherford Hall Middle School boys vs. Aledo
▪ Eighth grade: C team lost 23-5, B team lost 42-17 (Juan Almenderez 9 points), A team lost 30-13 (Brady Caudill 9 points).
▪ Seventh grade: C team lost 45-11, B team lost 19-16 (Gracen Gullian 11 rebounds), A team lost 42-18.
Soccer
Keller Fossil Ridge 1, Weatherford JV girls 0
▪ Weatherford standouts: Goalkeeper Brailey McGuire, McKenna Buchfink.
Comments