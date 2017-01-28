Weatherford ISD hires Billy Mathis as head football coach

Weatherford ISD school board members unanimously hired Billy Mathis as the new Head Football Coach and Assistant Athletic Director for the Weatherford High School Kangaroos in a special meeting on Jan. 28. Coach Mathis is currently the defensive coordinator for Aledo High School.
"We are very pleased to announce Billy Mathis as Weatherford High School’s head football coach," WISD Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hanks said. "Coach Mathis is excited to be a part of our Kangaroo family and is committed to building a winning program."
Weatherford ISD received over 100 applications from individuals vying for the WHS head coaching vacancy left by Weldon Nelms who announced his retirement in December. In January, the Weatherford Athletic office gathered feedback from student athletes, parents, and the community to develop a profile for the head coach position before beginning the interview process.
"Coach Mathis has been a life-long resident of Parker County and is committed to developing a championship football program at the high school and middle school levels," WISD Executive Director of Athletics Richard Scoggin said. "His experience will help us take our football program to the next level."
Coach Mathis was the defensive coordinator for Aledo’s state championship football teams in 2013, 2014, and 2016.
In the coming weeks, Coach Mathis will be visiting with coaches and students to prepare for the spring season.
