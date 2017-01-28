Brock, Peaster rally to set up showdown

The showdown between the Brock Lady Eagles and Peaster Lady Greyhounds still looms large Friday.
No thanks to Breckenridge, who almost pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the season this past Friday at home against Brock. The Lady Eagles needed a fourth-quarter surge to avoid an upset, winning 33-30.
The Lady Eagles (22-8, 8-1 in District 7-3A) found themselves trailing the Lady Buckaroos (12-13, 4-6) 27-20 with five minutes to play after being outscored 15-2 in an 11-minute stretch. However, they regrouped and ended the game with a 13-3 run.
"Defensive battle most of the game. Kids made some plays to get us back in it and get the road win," said Brock coach Chance Westmoreland.
Rylee Lavender led Brock with 12 points.
With the win, the Lady Eagles remained tied for first place in district with rival Peaster. They will face each other for a second time Friday night at 6:15 in Peaster. Brock won the first meeting at home 44-41 in three overtimes on Jan. 10.
Meanwhile, keeping up their end of the upcoming showdown, the Lady Greyhounds (19-8, 8-1) escaped Eastland (19-9, 7-3) at home 49-44 as Baylee Hull (17) and Baylee Chapman (16) combined for 33 points. The win all but assured Peaster of no worse than second in district as they swept both district games from Eastland.
Just like Brock, Peaster found itself having to rally, trailing Eastland 28-21 at the half.
"Great win for our girls," Peaster coach Benita Carlton said. "Continuing to build our confidence, but we will enjoy this win and get ready for the rest of district."
BROCK 33, BRECKENRIDGE 30
▪ Brock standouts: Rylee Lavender 12 points, Taylor Hayes 8 points, Emily Popeck 6 rebounds.
▪ Brock record: 22-8, 8-1 in District 7-3A.
PEASTER 49, EASTLAND 44
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Baylee Hull 17, Baylee Chapman 16, Kelli Burkhalter 10.
▪ Peaster record: 19-8, 8-1 in District 7-3A.
WEATHERFORD 56, KELLER TIMBER CREEK 41
▪ Weatherford standouts: Gracie Ferguson 23 points, vasha Moore 11 rebounds, Anna Jefferson-Polk 10 rebounds.
Notable: Six other Lady Kangaroos scored at least five points as they wrap up second place. They trail league-leading Keller, who handed their lone district loss, by a game.
▪ Coach Darryn Shearmire's comments: "We shot close to over 50 percent and just dominated the glass. We defended really well, too."
▪ Weatherford record: 19-10, 9-1 in District 3-6A.
ALEDO 63, HASLET EATON 34
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Taylor Morgan 27, Janessa Payne 11, Sarah Haeussler 9.
▪ Notable: The win clinched a playoff berth for the Ladycats.
▪ Aledo record: 14-16, 8-3 in District 6-5A.
ALVORD 76, POOLVILLE 27
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Ryan Jennings 15, Hailey Terry 8.
▪ Poolville record: 11-18, 1-7 in District 11-2A.
Comments