Bearcats keep postseason hopes alive with comeback

The Aledo Bearcats are in control of their own playoff destiny.
But there was a collective "whew" around town Friday night.
Halfway through their home game against Haslet Eaton Friday, that control was slipping away, along with their playoff chances.
A loss to one of the bottom teams in the district and reaching the postseason would have been an uphill climb at best for the Bearcats.
However, they used a second-half rally to remain alive in their quest for a playoff berth from District 6-5A Friday, winning 42-30.
The Bearcats (7-18 overall, 4-5 in district) trailed Eaton (5-17, 2-7) 16-10 after a first-half defensive struggle. In the final two quarters, however, they went on a 32-14 run.
The top four teams from the district will advance to the playoffs. The Bearcats last reached the playoffs in 2014.
Aledo is locked in a battle with Saginaw Boswell for fourth place. Boswell won the first meeting 36-34 in Aledo and the teams will meet again Tuesday (Feb. 7) in Saginaw.
Cameron Calldwell's 18 points topped the Bearcats.
"If you want to be in the playoffs later, you must play like you're in the playoffs now," Aledo coach Fred Jones said. "We control our own destiny.
"Our defense was good all game. At half we just talked about being aggressive and attack on offense. They did great, staying patient and staying with the game plan."
ALEDO 42, HASLET EATON 30
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Cameron Caldwell 18, Tre Owens 11.
▪ Aledo record: 7-18, 4-5 in District 6-5A.
In other action...
BROCK 67, BRECKENRIDGE 32
▪ Brock leading scorer: Garrett Leek 23.
▪ Notable: The win keeps Brock alone atop the District 7-3A standings.
▪ Brock record: 18-7, 7-0 in District 7-3A.
PEASTER 48, EASTLAND 44
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Books Pennington 14, Daegan Gentry 12, Dillon Bennett 10.
▪ Notable: The Greyhounds remained a half a game behind Brock, avoiding the upset to Eastland (7-11, 1-6). Peaster's lone loss was at Brock and the two meet Friday at 8 in Peaster.
▪ Peaster record: 17-5, 7-1 in District 7-3A.
POOLVILLE 65, ALVORD 38
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Roy McCleery 13, Ruben Rodriguez 11, Cecil Rodriguez 11.
▪ Poolville record: 14-9, 3-1 in District 11-2A.
KELLER TIMBER CREEK 66, WEATHERFORD 54
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Brandon Kelly 17, Grayson Stinson 11, John Russum 8.
▪ Notable: The Kangaroos led 30-26 at the half.
▪ Weatherford record: 12-14, 1-7 in District 3-6A.
