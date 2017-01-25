Lady Greyhounds clinch playoff berth

The Peaster Lady Greyhounds moved back into a first-place tie with Brock in District 7-3A with a 66-34 win at county rival Millsap Tuesday. They also clinched a playoff berth.
The Lady Greyhounds (18-8 overall) are 7-1 in the league, as is Brock, which was idle Tuesday. Brock (21-8 overall) fell to 12th in the state in Class 3A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings.
Eastland is a game behind Peaster and Brock. Peaster hosts Eastland Friday.
The Lady Greyhounds' lone league loss was to Brock, which fell to Eastland.
"We're feeling well, but I feel like we haven't hit our peak," Peaster coach Benita Carlton said. "We need to stay mentally focused on the task at hand. It's there for the taking. We just have to finish strong and continue the momentum into the playoffs."
Baylee Hull led Peaster with 21 points, while Kelli Burkhalter scored 16 and Baylee Chapman added 14. Brittany Schnabel of Millsap (0-23, 0-9) led all scorers with 27 points.
In other action...
ALEDO 45, AZLE 28
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Anastasia Morgan 11, Janessa Payne 10, Sarah Haeussler 8.
▪ Aledo record: 13-16, 7-3 in District 6-5A.
WEATHERFORD 62, KELLER FOSSIL RIDGE 33
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Gracie Ferguson 17, Anna Jefferson-Polk 15, Vasha Moore 11.
▪ Notable: Lady Roos have clinched a playoff berth and are chasing a district championship.
▪ Weatherford record: 18-10, 8-1 in District 3-6A.
ERA 57, POOLVILLE 32
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Kallie cumbie 13, Ryan Jennings 10.
▪ Notable: Era is ranked 18th in the state in Class 2A by the TABC.
▪ Poolville record: 11-17, 1-5 in District 11-2A.
Wild fourth quarter does in Kangaroos
The Weatherford Kangaroos were well on their way to a District 3-6A victory Tuesday night.
Then they played the fourth quarter of their 70-64 loss to Keller Fossil Ridge.
Weatherford led 57-41 entering the fourth quarter and increased its advantage to 17. However, Fossil Ridge outscored the Kangaroos 29-7 over the final eight minutes.
"Total collapse, up 17 and relaxed," was all Weatherford coach Charles Tatum had to say after the loss that dropped them to 1-6 in league play and 12-13 overall.
The Kangaroos used a 45-29 run over the course of the second and third quarters to build their advantage.
Brandon Kelly led Weatherford with 14 points. Ty Huang scored a dozen and Buddy Martinez 8.
In other action...
PEASTER 69, MILLSAP 25
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Books Pennington 20, Drew Smith 17, Bradon Smith 14.
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Kaden Wallace 10.
▪ Notable: The win moved Peaster to within a half game of first-place Brock, which was idle Tuesday. Peaster is ranked eighth in the state in Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) and Brock is sixth.
▪ Peaster record: 16-5, 6-1 in District 7-3A.
▪ Millsap record: 7-21, 0-7 in District 7-3A.
POOLVILLE 54, ERA 40
▪ Poolville leading scorer: Ruben Rodriguez 23.
▪ Poolville record: 13-9, 3-1 in District 11-2A.
AZLE 55, ALEDO 52
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Trey Owens 19, Cameron Caldwell 11, Noah Arrington 10.
▪ Notable: Aledo outscored Azle 16-6 in third quarter for 43-41 lead entering fourth quarter, but was outscored 14-9 from there.
▪ Aledo record: 6-18, 3-5 in District 6-5A.
