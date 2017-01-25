Area teams open district soccer action

2:15 Dunbar boys open second round of district with victory Pause

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:52 Recruited by TCU, brothers Josh and Jordan Moore star for Yoakum

2:52 Clarence and Charean on Dez's controversial non-catch and Cowboys chance to move forward

2:01 Peek inside the Cowboys fitness center at The Star

1:49 Craig family supporters call for firing of Fort Worth police officer

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:27 Dragging a U-Haul trailer, a man led deputies on a chase in E. Dallas county

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story