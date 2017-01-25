Area teams open district soccer action

Area boys and girls soccer teams at Aledo and Weatherford opened district play Tuesday night.
The Aledo Ladycats won at home over Saginaw Chisholm Trail to open District 6-5A as Peyton Laughley continued her scoring onslaught with four goals. She has 14 of the Ladycats' 18 goals this season.
Meanwhile, the Bearcats got a 2-0 win at Chisholm Trail as Max Owens scored twice.
"It feels good to win. The first one is so important. You don't want to get in a hole early," Bearcats coach Derek Vierling said of the win.
The Weatherford Kangaroos won 2-1 in a shootout at home over Keller Fossil Ridge to start play in District 3-6A. Juan Villanueva scored the game-winner on a penalty kick.
The Lady Roos fell in a shootout at Fossil Ridge after ending regulation in a 1-1 tie.
In other action...
GIRLS
ALEDO 6, SAGINAW CHISHOLM TRAIL 0
▪ Aledo goals: Peyton Laughley 4, Eden Wise, Krista Thrasher.
▪ Aledo assists: Skylar Heitz 2, Emily Pierce, Cheney Huddleston, Megan Crawford.
▪ Aledo goalkeeper: Alexa Federman.
▪ Notable: This was Aledo's fifth shutout.
▪ Aledo record: 4-2-3, 1-0-0 in District 6-5A.
FOSSIL RIDGE 2, WEATHERFORD 1 (SHOOTOUT)
▪ Weatherford goal: Juni Ejere.
▪ Weatherford assist: Rachel Knesek.
▪ Notable: Lady Kangaroos have outscored their opponents 31-4.
▪ Weatherford record: 6-0-1, 0-0-1 in District 3-6A.
BOYS
ALEDO 2, CHISHOLM TRAIL 0
▪ Aledo goals: Max Owens 2.
▪ Aledo assists: Jarrod Nelson, Reid Veirling.
▪ Aledo goalkeeper: Caleb Hill.
▪ Notable: This was Aledo's fourth shutout.
▪ Aledo record: 3-4-1, 1-0-0 in District 6-5A.
WEATHERFORD 2, FOSSIL RIDGE 1 (SHOOTOUT)
▪ Weatherford goals: Waki Ebake, Juan Villanueva (shootout game-winner).
▪ Weatherford assist: Vincent Santibanez.
▪ Weatherford goalkeeper: Wes Hanson.
▪ Notable: Hanson made three saves of four shots in the shootout. The Kangaroos made their first three shots in the shootout. Kangaroos have outscored their opponents 25-5 this season.
▪ Weatherford record: 6-2-2, 1-0-0 in District 3-6A.
