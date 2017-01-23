Lady Roos win state duals wrestling

Continuing arguably the best season in team history, the Weatherford Lady Kangaroos wrestling squad won the State Duals championship in Houston recently.
The Lady Roos defeated Canyon Randall 42-15 in the championship match, wrapping up a 4-0 performance over the weekend. It is the first State Duals championship for the Lady Roos, who finished second last season.
"Every girl on the team had major contributions to our success," head coach Read Sanders said. "This is a great win for our team and a very exciting time as we round out the end of the year.
"Our ultimate goal is to win the UIL (University Interscholastic League) state championship in February."
The Lady Roos were district and regional champions last year.
Overall, the Lady Roos had 31 individual victories opposite only nine losses at State Duals. Among the leaders were Erin Mance in the 95-pound division, Camille Fournier at 102, Alex Herle at 119, Elizabeth Newby at 128, and Genevieve Jackson at 215, all of whom went undefeated in their respective matches.
Weatherford opened the tournament with a 45-9 victory against Cy-Ridge, followed by a 42-12 win over Houston Northside. They reached the finals with a 45-9 victory against Katy.
The Weatherford girls and boys each have three more events before competing in the District 2-6A Tournament Feb. 10-11 at Amarillo Tascosa High School. The district includes Tascosa, Fort Worth Paschal, Haltom and Northwest Nelson.
Regionals are Feb. 17-18 at Haltom High School and state is Feb. 24-25 in Houston.
