Bearcats keep playoff hopes alive

The Aledo Bearcats posted a fourth-quarter rally to post a 60-56 victory at Saginaw Friday, keeping their postseason hopes alive in the process.
The Bearcats are 3-4 at the midpoint of the District 6-5A race (6-17 overall). They are in fifth place, a game behind fourth-place Saginaw. The top four teams in the final standings will advance to the playoffs.
Aledo trailed by two points entering the fourth quarter, but outscored the Roughriders 20-14 over the final eight minutes.
"Good win heading into the second round. Great team win," Aledo coach Fred Jones said.
Cameron Caldwell led Aledo with 19 points as nine Bearcats scored. Trey Owens scored 11 and Jake Bishop added nine.
In other action...
BROCK 63, CISCO 48
▪ Brock leading scorers: Garrett Leek 17, Taylor Perry 16.
▪ Notable: The Eagles, who entered the game ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC), are alone in first place at the midpoint of the District 7-3A race. They are a game ahead of Peaster, No. 8 in the state and idle Friday, and two up on Cisco and Tolar.
▪ Brock record: 17-7, 6-0 in District 7-3A.
KELLER CENTRAL 59, WEATHERFORD 54
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Brandon Kelly 16, Grayson Stinson 8.
▪ Weatherford record: 12-12, 1-5 in District 3-6A.
TOLAR 52, MILLSAP 42
▪ Millsap leading scorers: Austin Younger 13, Hunter Maass 12.
▪ Millsap record: 7-20, 0-6 in District 7-3A.
MUENSTER 37, POOLVILLE 25
▪ Notable: Muenster entered the game ranked No. 1 in Class 2A by the TABC.
▪ Poolville record: 12-9, 2-1 in District 11-2A.
