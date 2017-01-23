Lady Roos still in chase for 3-6A title

The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos overcame a first-half scare to pull away from Keller Central in the second half for a 61-39 road victory, clinching a postseason berth in the process.
But the Lady Roos, at 7-1 in league play (17-10 overall), chasing a District 3-6A championship. They are a game behind Keller, who handed their only loss, 45-37 at home on Jan. 13. The teams meet again Feb. 7 in Keller.
Weatherford led Central (6-21, 1-7) 25-22 at the half.
"Central played well," said Lady Roos coach Darryn Shearmire. "We forced a ton of turnovers but couldn't finish well."
In the second half, the Lady Roos did capitalize, however, and led by 27 at one point.
"We were clicking. Shared the ball, controlled the glass. Total poise," Shearmire said.
"We know we have a target on us and we can't let up. Teams that are at one win will only let it all out with nothing to lose. That can be dangerous if you take them lightly. We came out of a rut in the second half."
Four Lady Roos scored in double figures, led by Gracie Ferguson with 23 points and Iyana Dorsey with 14. Vasha Moore and Anna Jefferson-Polk each added 10.
In other action...
ALEDO 51, SAGINAW 42
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Janessa Payne 16, Sarah Haeussler 14, Taylor Morgan 11.
▪ Notable: The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Ladycats. They are in third place in District 6-5A with five games to play.
▪ Aledo record: 12-16, 6-3 in District 6-5A.
BROCK 49, CISCO 31
▪ Brock leaders: Rylee Lavender 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Taylor Hayes 10 points; Mia Cherry 8 points, 3 steals.
▪ Notable: With Peaster being idle, the Lady Eagles, ranked No. 2 in the state by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC), lead District 7-3A by a half game over the Lady Greyhounds and a game over Eastland. They entered this week one win away from clinching a playoff berth.
▪ Brock record: 21-8, 7-1 in District 7-3A.
MUENSTER 51, POOLVILLE 41
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Kallie Cumbie 14, Ryan Jennings 10.
▪ Notable: Muenster entered game ranked 17th in the state in Class 2A by the TABC.
▪ Poolville record: 11-16, 1-4 in District 11-2A.
TOLAR 57, MILLSAP 43
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Brittany Schnabel 19.
▪ Millsap record: 0-22, 0-8 in District 7-3A.
